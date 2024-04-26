Data Science

A female data scientist presents her findings to the team.
Status: Featured

Your Guide to Data Science Careers (+ How to Get Started)

Careers in data science are in-demand. Step into the world of big data and machine learning.

April 21, 2022

Article

[Feature image] Person examining data on two separate computers
Status: Featured

Data Science vs. Machine Learning: What’s the Difference?

What is the difference between data science and machine learning? Which potential career path is right for you? Find out more here.

June 6, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: A male, with short hair, wearing a gray turtleneck shirt, and holding a coffee cup in one hand.He is standing in front of a glass board as he writes and analyzes data. The board also has sticky notes on it.
Status: Featured

Your Guide to Data Science Certifications in 2024

Do you need a certification to succeed as a data scientist? Here’s everything you need to know about data science certifications in 2024.

August 25, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A software engineer works from home with her laptop and considers the best types of data structures for organizing her data.

Types of Data Structures

Explore different types of data structures and algorithms, including linear, nonlinear, search, and sort algorithms. Plus, gain insight into sought-after careers in this field that might be right for you.

April 22, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A data scientist works on his laptop outside using the Python library NumPy.

What Is NumPy?

Learn more about NumPy, including its benefits, the careers where you can use it, and how to learn NumPy.

April 17, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A woman sitting on a couch uses a smartphone to interact with a chatbot that uses natural language generation.

What Is Natural Language Generation?

Natural language generation (NLG) is the application of artificial intelligence models to create written or spoken narratives that make sense to humans. Learn more about NLG and explore real-world examples, why it’s effective, and potential drawbacks.

April 11, 2024

Article

Build in-demand data science skills

[Featured image] A statistician uses colored sticky notes to sort data, perhaps using hierarchical clustering.

What Is Hierarchical Clustering?

Explore hierarchical clustering, an exciting statistical analysis technique designed to effectively group data. Plus, learn simple steps you can take to build your background so you can start performing clustering algorithms yourself.

April 9, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A businessperson performs k-means clustering to gain insights during exploratory data analysis.

What Is K-Means Clustering?

Explore k-means clustering, a popular cluster analysis procedure used to group data into clusters with similar characteristics. Learn how this technique applies across professional fields and software packages, along with when to use this method yourself.

April 9, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A machine learning professional sits at a laptop outside and uses random forest algorithms on a project.

What Is Random Forest?

Explore machine learning topics with an introduction to random forests. Learn why these models are popularly chosen by industry professionals and how you can take steps to build your own.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured image] An engineer uses MATLAB on her computer to make her work more efficient.

How to Use MATLAB: An Overview

Learn about how to use MATLAB, including what MATLAB is, how you can learn it, and the various careers where you can use MATLAB.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A programmer sits at home, talks on the phone, and uses her laptop to research ads for R programming jobs.

R Programming Jobs and How to Get Started

Discover more about R programming, including the careers where R programming proficiency is valuable and how to learn R.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A happy job hunter celebrates after finding a role that lets her use her SQL skills.

10 Jobs That Require SQL Skills and What You Need to Get Hired

Learn more about the different careers you can pursue with SQL skills, including the average annual salary of each and education requirements.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured image] Woman giving a presentation on how to incorporate findings from data science in marketing campaigns.

How to Use Data Science in Marketing

Learn more about how to use data science in marketing, including the different types of data to use, examples of data science in marketing, and five steps to follow to effectively implement data science into your marketing campaigns.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A data scientist sits at a desk with a laptop and relies on clustering to gain insights.

What Is Clustering?

Professionals across industries use cluster analysis to explore data and inform decision-making. Learn more about different types of clustering, why cluster analysis is important, and techniques to visualize your clusters.

April 3, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A data scientist wearing glasses and a striped shirt working in front of several computer monitors.

How to Become an Data Scientist Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a data scientist without a degree, including ways to develop the necessary skills and other important steps to take.

April 2, 2024

Article

Data science skills are in high demand across many industries. That's why we've complied resources related to data science and similar topics, including:

  • AI and machine learning

  • Data analytics

  • Data engineering

  • Data science

