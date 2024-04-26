Advance Your Business Analyst Career

Advanced business analyst roles typically involve more robust data skills, business expertise, and greater leadership within your organization. Explore the resources below to learn what you can do to expand your career in business analytics.

Coursera Logo
[Featured Image] Analyst studying data on two computer screens
Status: Featured

Advanced Analytics: Definition, Benefits, and Use Cases

Advanced analytics employs some of the most complex data analytics techniques to help businesses and other organizations improve their decision making.

July 12, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A woman is sitting at her desk looking through a book with a laptop in front of her.
Status: Featured

Your Guide to the MBA Business Analytics Concentration

MBA candidates who choose a business analytics concentration learn how to manage and leverage big data for problem-solving and decision-making.

March 15, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A person in a dark blue shirt sits facing a trio of computer monitors in a large open-office space.
Status: Featured

How to Become a Certified Business Analyst

Consider advancing your career as a business analyst by becoming a certified business analyst. Here are some of the certifications available.

December 14, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A business intelligence manager and a colleague are working at a computer, looking at a business intelligence dashboard.

Business Intelligence Manager: Your 2024 Career Guide

Business intelligence is integral to strategic decision-making in companies and organizations. Learn more about business intelligence management and whether it's the right career choice for you.

October 11, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Manager, wearing a blue jacket and printed top, sitting on a desk, preparing to communicate with team members.

What Are Leadership Skills, and Why Are They Important?

Learn what leadership skills are with examples, why they are important, who needs them, and how you can further develop these essential skills.

March 15, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: IT Business Analyst, working at a desktop computer, evaluating the company's current technology.

IT Business Analyst: Duties, Salary, and How to Become One

Find out what an IT business analyst does and discover how you can get started on a path to land IT business analyst jobs.

February 9, 2023

Article

[Featured Image] A business intelligence manager and a colleague are working at a computer, looking at a business intelligence dashboard.

Business Intelligence Manager: Your 2024 Career Guide

Business intelligence is integral to strategic decision-making in companies and organizations. Learn more about business intelligence management and whether it's the right career choice for you.

October 11, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Manager, wearing a blue jacket and printed top, sitting on a desk, preparing to communicate with team members.

What Are Leadership Skills, and Why Are They Important?

Learn what leadership skills are with examples, why they are important, who needs them, and how you can further develop these essential skills.

March 15, 2023

Article

Advance your business analysis skills

[Featured Image]: Data Analyst using predictive analytics tools.

What Is Predictive Analytics? Benefits, Examples, and More

Learn more about when—and why—businesses use predictive analytics and some of the benefits of working with this type of data analytics.

November 11, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] Two data scientists work together on a desktop computer.

Data Science in Business Guide: Benefits, Uses, and More

This article explores the benefits of using data science in business. Learn about certifications that you can achieve in data science and how to apply them to your business.

November 7, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Data Analytics Master's Degree graduate in cap and gown sitting at a laptop

Getting A Master’s in Data Analytics: What You Need to Know

A master’s in data analytics can prepare you for a new career or make you a more competitive candidate in one you’ve already started. Learn more about this potentially impactful degree today.

October 18, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Three employees communicate during a casual meeting in their office.

Strategies in Communication: Your Guide to Better Connections

In today’s world, communication skills are essential. Whether you're talking on the phone or meeting someone face to face, these strategies can help you better connect with others.

August 10, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Woman in an open office space smiles as she leans over a desk to share her new data findings with her colleague.

Career Advancement Guide: Growth Tips to Achieve Your Goals

Looking to advance your career? Use these tips, strategies, and resources to help you achieve your career goals.

July 21, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A woman in a hijab shakes hands across a restaurant table.

How to Ask for a Promotion: A Step-By-Step Guide

Learn when and how to ask for a promotion in a strategic and respectful way.

April 1, 2022

Article

[Featured image] An MBA student stands outside a columned building holding her mobile phone and looking at the camera.

Why Get an MBA? 6 Reasons to Consider an Advanced Business Degree

Taking the time to consider how well the typical MBA outcomes align with your personal and career goals can help you determine whether it's the right time to pursue the degree.

February 22, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A MBA student is in a blazer standing in front of a cement tiled wall.

MBA Degree Salary: 2024 Guide

In the world of business, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree salaries are generally much higher than salaries of people in comparable roles who don’t have an MBA.

December 14, 2021

Article

SQL certification test taker

5 SQL Certifications for Your Data Career in 2024

A database or SQL certification may help you reach your goals in the world of data science. Here are five to consider.

February 18, 2021

Article

[Featured Image]: IT Business Analyst, working at a desktop computer, evaluating the company's current technology.

IT Business Analyst: Duties, Salary, and How to Become One

Find out what an IT business analyst does and discover how you can get started on a path to land IT business analyst jobs.

February 9, 2023

Article

[Featured Image]: Data Analyst using predictive analytics tools.

What Is Predictive Analytics? Benefits, Examples, and More

Learn more about when—and why—businesses use predictive analytics and some of the benefits of working with this type of data analytics.

November 11, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] Two data scientists work together on a desktop computer.

Data Science in Business Guide: Benefits, Uses, and More

This article explores the benefits of using data science in business. Learn about certifications that you can achieve in data science and how to apply them to your business.

November 7, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Data Analytics Master's Degree graduate in cap and gown sitting at a laptop

Getting A Master’s in Data Analytics: What You Need to Know

A master’s in data analytics can prepare you for a new career or make you a more competitive candidate in one you’ve already started. Learn more about this potentially impactful degree today.

October 18, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Three employees communicate during a casual meeting in their office.

Strategies in Communication: Your Guide to Better Connections

In today’s world, communication skills are essential. Whether you're talking on the phone or meeting someone face to face, these strategies can help you better connect with others.

August 10, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Woman in an open office space smiles as she leans over a desk to share her new data findings with her colleague.

Career Advancement Guide: Growth Tips to Achieve Your Goals

Looking to advance your career? Use these tips, strategies, and resources to help you achieve your career goals.

July 21, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A woman in a hijab shakes hands across a restaurant table.

How to Ask for a Promotion: A Step-By-Step Guide

Learn when and how to ask for a promotion in a strategic and respectful way.

April 1, 2022

Article

[Featured image] An MBA student stands outside a columned building holding her mobile phone and looking at the camera.

Why Get an MBA? 6 Reasons to Consider an Advanced Business Degree

Taking the time to consider how well the typical MBA outcomes align with your personal and career goals can help you determine whether it's the right time to pursue the degree.

February 22, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A MBA student is in a blazer standing in front of a cement tiled wall.

MBA Degree Salary: 2024 Guide

In the world of business, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree salaries are generally much higher than salaries of people in comparable roles who don’t have an MBA.

December 14, 2021

Article

SQL certification test taker

5 SQL Certifications for Your Data Career in 2024

A database or SQL certification may help you reach your goals in the world of data science. Here are five to consider.

February 18, 2021

Article

Advancing your career in business analysis typically involves sharpening your advanced analytics and business intelligence skills, demonstrating a deep business expertise, and showing strong leadership. In senior roles, business analysts often use predictive analytics to forecast market trends and develop business strategies. They may also manage a team of analysts and lead communications with business executives.

To qualify for more positions and highlight your dedication to growth and development, it can help to pursue a graduate degree, such as an MBA with a business analytics concentration or a master’s in data analytics.

Here are some more resources to keep exploring:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Coursera Plus
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime