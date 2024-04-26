Advancing your career in business analysis typically involves sharpening your advanced analytics and business intelligence skills, demonstrating a deep business expertise, and showing strong leadership. In senior roles, business analysts often use predictive analytics to forecast market trends and develop business strategies. They may also manage a team of analysts and lead communications with business executives.

To qualify for more positions and highlight your dedication to growth and development, it can help to pursue a graduate degree, such as an MBA with a business analytics concentration or a master’s in data analytics.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much money do senior business analysts make? ‎ The average base salary for a senior business analyst in the US is $114,341, according to Glassdoor as of February 2024*. However, salary expectations may vary depending on factors such as job location, industry, and company. *Glassdoor. “Senior Business Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-business-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,23.htm.” Accessed February 2, 2024. ‎ Chevron Right What skills do you need to advance your career in business analytics? ‎ If you’re seeking career advancement, it’s important to demonstrate advanced data analysis skills and business expertise. It can be beneficial to have advanced knowledge of statistics, predictive modeling, and programming languages such as Python, R, and SQL, as well as business intelligence tools such as Power BI or Tableau. Beyond technical skills, advanced roles tend to require leadership, decision-making, and communication skills. Depending on your company and business sector, senior roles in business may also require additional credentials, such as certifications or an advanced degree, like a Master of Business Administration (MBA). ‎ Chevron Right What does a senior business analyst do? ‎ At all levels, business analysts use data to discover new business insights for a company. They typically focus on improving efficiency and effectiveness, and may work across all areas of business, including IT processes, organizational structure, or supply chain management. Senior business analysts are typically expected to incorporate more advanced data analysis techniques into their workflow and make more sophisticated predictions about business trends and strategy. They also may be tasked with presenting their insights and recommendations to executive leadership in order to influence business plans. ‎