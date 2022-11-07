A Guide to Data Science in Business: Benefits and Uses

This article explores the benefits of using data science in business. Learn about certifications that you can achieve in data science and how to apply them to your business.
Data science involves collecting, cleaning, organizing, and analyzing large data groups using mathematics to solve a problem or answer a question for an organization. Data scientists will use large data sets to determine trends and predictions and form conjecture companies use to make decisions about their operations, target audiences, or products.
Read more: How to Become a Data Scientist
Adding data science to your business practices can make a marked difference in productivity, decision-making, and product development. It can help you minimize or eradicate the risk of fraud and error, increase efficiency, and provide better customer service. Data scientists can also help automate time-consuming functions in your business to leave more critical tasks to human hands and minds. Consider the following key benefits data science brings to companies.
Companies can use data and risk analysis practices to make informed business decisions. The collection and analysis of data collected within the company can assist higher-ups by providing objective evidence to back up hard business choices.
Data science allows businesses to measure performance through data collection to make more educated decisions across the organization using trends and empirical evidence to help them come up with solutions.
Your company can also use data science to make predictions, generate financial reports, and analyze economic trends so you can make informed decisions on budget, finances, and expenses. This will allow for a fully optimized revenue generation with an accurate picture of what is going on with internal finances.
Data analysis can use a data-driven approach to provide verifiable and evidence-based numbers that allow a company to reach its target audiences, find what its audiences enjoy, and then cater its products to that audience.
With data collection in the workplace, a business can allow for testing and measuring different methods and feedback from workplace operations. Data can enable the company to grow and take on more load by increasing the efficiency of daily operations and work volume.
Collecting manufacturing data can allow companies to iron out inefficiencies and optimize production. A high amount of volume collected from manufacturing machines can provide critical data to increase production efficiency and maximize output.
Data science can allow your business to increase security and protect information that may be sensitive. Detecting fraud based on typical behavior from a user can be done using machine learning algorithms. Generating large clumps of data from these instances can allow machine learning to capture these occurrences with high accuracy.
By tracking workplace operations and keeping a log of workplace activities, the company can take note of any employees not complying with policy or any fraudulent practices.
Using statistics and big data collection within the company, statisticians and data scientists can develop projections and predictions to allow executives to adjust operations accordingly based on these predictions.
Collecting data and analytics can also give your company predictions on consumer feedback, market trends, and general trends in the public so you can tailor your practices to target a specific group or make adjustments based on what’s going on with competitors in the market.
Data collection on customers can be valuable in attracting a target audience and tailoring the customer experience and need toward the data collected. By demonstrating their likes and dislikes, the results can increase sales and allow companies to build a brand on which their customer base relies.
Customer data can show their habits, characteristics, preferences, likes, and dislikes, among other meaningful data. A company can gather customer data in various ways. Still, data scientists, statisticians, and analysts need to digest it and present it in a way that is valuable to the organization. Understanding who the customers are is integral to placing your product in front of the right eyes and building a brand image.
Data science can add value to any business by using its data to develop solutions and optimize day-to-day operations. Data science can be used for statistics, hiring candidates, and making more informed business decisions based on a data-oriented approach.
The internet offers no shortage of resources to get you started learning data science concepts such as Python programming, SQL, statistics, machine learning, and data modeling. From free videos and open source platforms to structured courses and degree programs, you can gain the data science skills you need to make a difference in your business or hire a professional. Take a look at a few of the data science skills applicable to business:
Examples: SPSS, SAS, MATLAB, R, Python, Hadoop Platform, C/C++, Java, SQL/NoSQL databases
Computer programming skills are highly valuable and integral to performing data analysis. Proficiency in one or more high-level programming languages can come in handy when analyzing large data clusters.
Examples: Linear algebra, calculus, probability
Having a solid understanding of mathematical concepts used to dissect data and analyze trends is crucial to data science and being able to make projections and find meaningful information from large clusters of data.
Organizing data in a comprehensive way that makes sense, and that the tools you are using can digest the results for analysis, is another critical skill in bringing data science to your business.
A large part of analyzing data is performing statistics and creating models to show the trends of the data.
Presenting your findings and trends in an easy-to-digest way is essential when presenting your results to your team or higher-ups. Visualizing the data trends and turning your findings into plain English can be a valuable asset for your team.
Understanding machine learning software and how to use it will also be valuable to your team or company. You can use highly advanced techniques with automation and machine learning that may not be available to you using traditional analysis practices.
Cleaning data and making it usable in an intuitive form is another process of data science. As a data scientist, you’ll often receive large clusters of data in an indecipherable form, and by using tools to construct the data in a more organized way carefully, you can then perform your analysis.
Read more: How to Choose a Data Science Bootcamp (+ 5 to Consider)
Seeking certification in data science allows you to study and learn key concepts and test your mastery. Earning a certification can help your business or employer by honing valuable skills. Consider learning more about the following data science certification based on what your business, employer, or career needs
Certified Analytics Professional (CAP): This certification allows you to learn big data but doesn’t focus on a specific platform. You must pass the Associate Certified Analytics Professional exam before pursuing this certification.
Cloudera Certified Professional (CCP) Data Engineer: This certification requires passing the Cloudera Associate Data Analyst exam. Cloudera CCP Data Engineering certification is a rigorous and performance-based certification that requires mastery of deep data engineering.
Dell Data Scientist Associate v2 (DCA-DS): This certification equips you with data science fundamentals so that you can participate immediately in projects.
Google Professional Data Engineer Certification: This exam is designed to certify your knowledge of testing the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and machine learning models and designing, operating, and security.
Open Certified Data Scientist (Open CDS): Open CDS is completed through an application and a board of review, and this certification is earned by progressing through Certified Data Scientist, Master certified Data Scientist, and Distinguished Certified Data Scientist certifications.
Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Scientist Associate: This program is for data scientists to use machine learning to create models that solve business problems. This exam covers AI solutions, predictive analytics, and natural language processing.
SAS Certified Big Data Professional: Participants in this exam should have experience in programming and SAS. There are nine courses with this certification that cover statistics and data analysis.
SAS Certified Data Scientist: This course combined with other SAS certifications, gives you additional distinction, and does not expire.
DASCA Senior Data Scientist (SDS): This certification breaks into five tracks that require different levels of experience. You need a bachelor's degree and five years of experience to start the first track. Some of the other tracks may require a master's degree.
Read more: 5 SQL Certifications for Your Data Career in 2022
Continue your journey to learning more about data science in business. You can find a wealth of information through the courses on Coursera.
Consider starting with the Address Business Issues with Data Science offered by CertNexus and designed to help business professionals determine how and when to apply data science to their business.
course
This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to determine if a business issue is appropriate for a data science project and ...
4.6
(13 ratings)
1,208 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data-Informed Decision-Making, Scope (Project Management), Business Process
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.