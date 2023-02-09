IT Business Analyst: Jobs, Skills, Career Paths, and Salaries

An IT business analyst is a strategic problem-solver who contributes to the success of an IT department for a company. The work they do is similar to that of a business analyst, but they focus their attention on the technology systems used by an organization. If you enjoy analyzing people and systems, solving problems, crunching numbers, and keeping up to date with the latest information technology trends, an IT business analyst career may be a good fit.
An IT business analyst analyzes and solves problems related to a company's technology needs. In this role, you evaluate the company's current technology and talk to stakeholders to understand how well the IT system works and what could be improved. You also recommend solutions, including upgrades and installations, that can help increase productivity and align with the organization's goals and strategies. This requires keeping up with the latest trends in IT.
The responsibilities of an IT business analyst mainly deal with information technology systems, such as recommending new software or planning an implementation. Under the analyst side of the job title, you may perform cost/benefit analysis for company stakeholders deciding whether to purchase technology components. As an information technology professional, you find the right technology solutions to address the company's needs. Ultimately, you apply your understanding of business processes and technology systems to identify areas of need and how to fill them.
Although specific job duties can vary between organizations, the following list outlines some of the more common responsibilities of an IT business analyst. You may be asked to do any or all of these.
Collect and analyze data regarding the organization and IT users
Oversee the implementation of IT solutions
Carry out analysis of business operations based on IT data.
Coordinate communication between IT and other departments.
Provide information to stakeholders creating forecasts and budgets
Identify risks in current and proposed IT systems
Recommend software and hardware
Research industry trends and IT solutions
Create reports
You need technical and human skills to succeed as an IT business analyst, including research and communication. Your work can involve reading industry materials, reviewing products, and developing your understanding of computer systems. At the same time, you have to communicate your findings and recommendations. These skills can be beneficial to your career:
Attention to detail
Communication
Critical thinking
Data analysis
Negotiation
Organization
Problem-solving
Project management
Teamwork
Becoming an IT business analyst requires training and job experience relevant to the job. You may start with a foundation in information technology and add business components. Alternatively, you may begin studying the business side of the role and enhance it with technology training. Some IT business analysts are former consultants or interns with project management experience.
To become an IT business analyst, you need at least a bachelor's degree in information technology, business, computer systems, or a related field. Some employers prefer candidates with a master's degree, like a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in technology. However, a bachelor's degree can get you in the door with an entry-level position within a company and work your way up.
You may not need a certification to land an IT business analyst job, but earning one may boost your job prospects. Earning a certificate sets you apart from other candidates and helps balance your education. For example, IT certificates can demonstrate your skills in information technology, while business certificates highlight your knowledge of the business side of things. Here are some certifications to consider:
Agile Analysis Certification (AAC)
Business Analysis Professionals (CBAPs)
Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)]
Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering (CPRE)
Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA)
Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect
Professional in Business Analysis (PBA)
The job outlook and career prospects for management analysts are strong, in part because of the way these roles extend across multiple industries. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in this field are growing as fast or faster than average. It expects increased demand specifically for IT consultants.
The median salary for management analysts is $93,000, with the lowest earning less than $51,000 per year and the highest earning more than $163,000 [1]. Computer systems analysts earn a median wage of $99,270 [2].
You also may be interested in seeing how IT roles related to a business analyst career compare. Many of these positions share similar skills and management styles.
Computer network architect
Annual salary: $131,490 [3]
Computer programmer
Annual salary: $93,000 [3]
Computer network architect
Annual salary: $120,520 [3]
Database administrator
Annual salary: $101,000 [4]
Database architect
Annual salary: $101,000 [4]
Information security analyst
Annual salary: $102,600 [3]
Network and computer systems administrator
Annual salary: $80,600 [3]
Web developer
Annual salary: $78,300 [5]
Your career path as an IT business analyst can include promotions and lateral moves depending on the organization's needs and your interests. You may begin your career as a project coordinator, which allows you to learn how to organize resources, maintain budgets, and meet deadlines. From there, you may seek positions as a project manager, senior business analyst, and technology architect.
Your career as an IT business analyst starts with training. Consider a bachelor's degree like the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of London. You also can pursue a graduate degree like the Master of Computer and Information Technology from Penn Engineering. If you already have a degree, you can continue building your knowledge base with certifications like the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate. You can find these degrees, certifications, and more on Coursera.
