Data Analysis Terms: A to Z Glossary
Common data analysis terms to know for certification prep, interviewing, and resume writing.
May 12, 2023
Article
Data analytics is the collection, transformation, and organization of data in order to draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision making. Learn more about data analytics and career opportunities with these resources.
Every day, data analytics powers business decisions and product innovations around the world. Data analysts are in high demand across many industries.
Not sure where to start? We've compiled free articles and resources on this and other data topics, including:
AI and machine learning
Data basics
Data engineering
Data science
Generative AI and ChatGPT
Yes, a master’s degree in data analytics can be worth it—depending on your goals and your resources. Advanced degrees in this subject can lead to higher salaries, diverse career opportunities, advanced knowledge and skill sets, and exciting networking opportunities, among other benefits.
Beginning data analysts should ensure they have a solid technical understanding of Structured Query Language (SQL), Microsoft Excel, and R or Python. Additionally, they should be able to think critically, present confidently, and tell their data's story visually. Read more about these and other key data analyst skills.
The time it takes to develop the skills you need to get a job as a data analyst will depend on what you already know, your strategy for learning new skills, and the role you're applying for. But it might take less time than you think. It's possible to learn the skills you need for an entry-level role as a data analyst in approximately 64 hours of learning, according to Coursera's 2022 Global Skills Report. Earning your Google Data Analytics or IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate in less than six months is possible.