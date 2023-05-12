The time it takes to develop the skills you need to get a job as a data analyst will depend on what you already know, your strategy for learning new skills, and the role you're applying for. But it might take less time than you think. It's possible to learn the skills you need for an entry-level role as a data analyst in approximately 64 hours of learning, according to Coursera's 2022 Global Skills Report. Earning your Google Data Analytics or IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate in less than six months is possible. ‎