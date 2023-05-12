Data Analytics

Data analytics is the collection, transformation, and organization of data in order to draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision making. Learn more about data analytics and career opportunities with these resources.

[Featured Image] Two dala analysts examine charts and graphs projected on a white smart board.
Data Analysis Terms: A to Z Glossary

Common data analysis terms to know for certification prep, interviewing, and resume writing.

May 12, 2023

[Featured image] Woman in yellow dual-screen reviewing data analysis
7 Popular Data Analytics Certifications: Your 2024 Guide

Whether you’re just getting started or are already established, obtaining a certification or certificate in data analytics can help you reach your professional goals. 

May 11, 2022

Woman wearing a pink al-amira sits on a grey sofa working on a laptop computer
5 Data Analytics Projects for Beginners

Build a job-ready portfolio with these five beginner-friendly data analysis projects.

June 4, 2021

[Featured Image] A software engineer works from home with her laptop and considers the best types of data structures for organizing her data.

Types of Data Structures

Explore different types of data structures and algorithms, including linear, nonlinear, search, and sort algorithms. Plus, gain insight into sought-after careers in this field that might be right for you.

April 22, 2024

[Featured Image] A business analyst sits at a laptop and uses Power BI visualizations to create reports for her colleagues.

13 Power BI Visualizations

Learn about Power BI visualizations, including the different types of visualizations you can create and the careers where you can use Power BI visualizations.

April 19, 2024

[Featured Image] A young student holding a laptop meets with a professor to discuss whether she should pursue a career in business intelligence vs. data analytics.

Business Intelligence vs. Data Analytics in Health Care

Discover what business intelligence and data analytics are, the key differentiators between these two disciplines, how they apply to the health care industry, and what types of jobs are available in this space for you to pursue.

April 16, 2024

Discover courses in data analytics

[Featured Image] A certified data professional sits at her laptop at home and researches new career paths she can take with a new certification.

7 Career Paths for a Certified Data Professional

Explore possible careers as a certified data professional and the requirements for each role.

April 16, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman sits at her laptop in her kitchen and works on writing her Power BI resume.

How to Write a Power BI Resume

Learn how to write a Power BI resume to demonstrate your skills and credentials in business intelligence.

April 15, 2024

[Featured Image] A GIS analyst visits a surveyor in the field.

What Does a GIS Analyst Do?

Gain insights into the career trajectory, work duties, and employment prospects of a GIS analyst.

April 11, 2024

[Featured Image] An employee uses several visuals, including a histogram and a bar graph, to give a presentation at work.

Histogram vs. Bar Graph: What’s the Difference?

To understand the differences between histograms and bar graphs, learn the definition of each, the uses that histograms and bar graphs have, and the pros and cons associated with each data visualization.

April 11, 2024

[Featured image] A health care business intelligence analyst works on her laptop from home, analyzing data for actionable insights.

What Is Health Care Business Intelligence?

Learn how health care business intelligence can help your hospital or health care organization run more efficiently and provide better quality patient care, as well as options for a career in this field.

April 10, 2024

[Featured image] A young woman sits at a laptop and participates in a video chat with a mentor explaining how to become a data analyst without a degree.

How to Become a Data Analyst without a Degree

Learn how to become a data analyst without a degree, including the type of work you'll do, the skills you need, and what it takes to progress in your career.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] A man works on his laptop in his home office using Power Query to manipulate data.

What Is Power Query?

Power Query is a valuable data processing tool. Learn more about its benefits when used with Excel, how Power Query and Power BI differ from each other, and about the careers that use Power Query.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] An aspiring data analyst sits at his laptop in his home office and prepares to earn the PL-300 certification.

What Is the PL-300 Exam?

Discover the potential career benefits of obtaining a Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate certificate through the PL-300 exam.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A woman uses Google Sheets MATCH on her office computer.

How to Use Google Sheets MATCH

Read this article to learn what the Google Sheets MATCH function is and how to use it, how to troubleshoot it, and how it differentiates from VLOOKUP.

April 5, 2024

Every day, data analytics powers business decisions and product innovations around the world. Data analysts are in high demand across many industries.

Not sure where to start? We've compiled free articles and resources on this and other data topics, including:

  • AI and machine learning

  • Data basics

  • Data engineering

  • Data science

  • Generative AI and ChatGPT

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

