Data scientists collect, analyze, and decipher data to identify insights that help organizations improve their decision making. Learn how to get started in this high-paying, in-demand profession* with these entry-level data science resources.

What Is a Data Scientist? Salary, Skills, and How to Become One

A data scientist uses data to understand and explain the phenomena around them. With the deluge of big data in our increasingly digital world, data scientists often help organisations make better decisions.

February 8, 2024

Article

Data Scientist Salary: Your 2024 Pay Guide

Learn how your location, education, industry, and experience can play a role in how much you can earn as a data scientist.

March 24, 2022

Article

How to Become a Data Scientist

Data scientists are among the top jobs in the US. Learn how to become one with this guide.

April 25, 2022

Article

Data Science in Business Guide: Benefits, Uses, and More

This article explores the benefits of using data science in business. Learn about certifications that you can achieve in data science and how to apply them to your business.

November 7, 2022

Article

7 Skills Every Data Scientist Should Have

The essential skills that you should have if you’re thinking about a career as a data scientist.

October 20, 2022

Article

Data Science Jobs: Resources and Career Guide

Learn about jobs in data science and find resources for next career move.

July 21, 2022

Article

Build foundational data science skills

8 Jobs You Can Get with a Bachelor’s Degree in Data Science

There are many opportunities worth exploring once you’ve graduated with your bachelor’s degree in data science.

June 30, 2022

Article

Data Science vs. Machine Learning: What’s the Difference?

What is the difference between data science and machine learning? Which potential career path is right for you? Find out more here.

June 6, 2022

Article

How to Land a Data Science Internship: Your 2024 Guide

You can gain professional experience with a data science internship. Learn more about what you can do to find one with this guide.

April 28, 2022

Article

Data Science Major: What You Need to Know Before Declaring

The rise of big data has created more demand for data science careers and degrees. If you're considering a data science major, find out what you need to know before declaring.

April 26, 2022

Article

What Is Statistical Modeling?

Statistical modeling is like a formal depiction of a theory. It is typically described as the mathematical relationship between random and non-random variables.

April 25, 2022

Article

What Is Data Wrangling? Definition, Steps, and Why It Matters

Data wrangling is an important piece of the data analysis process. Learn what it is and why it matters.

March 8, 2022

Article

How to Choose a Data Science Bootcamp (+ 5 to Consider)

A data science bootcamp is an intensive and immersive program designed to prepare you for a job in the field of data science. While programs can take only a few months, they'll prepare you for some of the most in-demand jobs in the US.

February 22, 2022

Article

17 Data Science Podcasts to Listen to in 2024

Find your next data science listen from this list of current podcasts.

June 30, 2021

Article

Python or R for Data Analysis: Which Should I Learn?

Is it better to learn R or Python for a career as a data analyst? Learn more about how to choose the best statistical programming language for your career goals.

April 16, 2021

Article

Data scientists use a variety of techniques – from straightforward statistics to cutting-edge machine learning – to answer novel questions and equip organizations with actionable insights that improve their decision-making. As a data scientist, you’ll use your knowledge of data concepts, tools, and structures to pose original research questions, build high-quality data sets, uncover trends and patterns, and communicate your insights to key stakeholders.

Learn more about Coursera and discover additional resources you can use to build foundational data science skills and expand your understanding of this fast-growing, in-demand* field: 

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Data Scientists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/math/data-scientists.htm.” Accessed February 2, 2024. 