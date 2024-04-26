Start Your Machine Learning Engineer Career

AI and machine learning specialists are among the fastest growing jobs in the world*. Here, you’ll find the resources you need to enter the field as an entry-level machine learning engineer.

What Is a Machine Learning Engineer? (+ How to Get Started)

Machine learning engineers work with algorithms, data, and artificial intelligence. Learn about salary potential, job outlook, and steps to becoming a machine learning engineer.

February 22, 2022

Machine Learning Skills: Your Guide to Getting Started

Learn the technical and workplace skills needed for a career in machine learning. Discover the educational requirements and jobs in machine learning.

March 6, 2023

Machine Learning Resume: Tips, Examples, and Writing Guide

A well-crafted machine learning resume can help you stand out from the crowd. Learn what you can do to craft an eye-catching resume that lands your an interview—and maybe even a job.

November 15, 2022

How to Become a Prompt Engineer: Skills You Need + Steps to Take

Discover the role of prompt engineer—what it entails and where it’s going—and begin taking steps to become a prompt engineer.

October 20, 2023

What Is Prompt Engineering? Definition and Examples

Prompt engineering is the process of iterating a generative AI prompt to improve its accuracy and effectiveness. Learn all about prompt engineering and how it works.

October 13, 2023

Machine Learning vs. AI: Differences, Uses, and Benefits

Many people use machine learning and artificial intelligence interchangeably, but the terms have meaningful differences. Find out what they are and how AI is changing our world.

November 29, 2022

Gain core machine learning skills with tech industry leaders

How Much Do AI Engineers Make? 2024 Salary Guide

Artificial intelligence engineers use their technical expertise to program machines to think like the human brain. Here’s how much they’re earning—by experience, industry, and location.

September 21, 2022

What Is Machine Learning in Health Care?

Learn more about machine learning in healthcare. Find out how artificial intelligence can improve health care and what exciting careers are available in this field.

September 9, 2022

Machine Learning in Finance: 10 Applications and Use Cases

Learn more about machine learning in finance with this article that covers applications, use cases, and careers.

August 5, 2022

9 Best Python Libraries for Machine Learning

If you’re getting into machine learning, chances are you’ll want to choose a Python library (or a few). Here’s a look at the best ones in 2023.

June 27, 2022

Data Science vs. Machine Learning: What’s the Difference?

What is the difference between data science and machine learning? Which potential career path is right for you? Find out more here.

June 6, 2022

What Is an AI Engineer? (And How to Become One)

Learn what an artificial intelligence engineer does and how you can get into this exciting career field.

May 18, 2022

Machine Learning Engineer Salary: How Much Can You Make?

A machine learning engineer's salary can be many times more than the median income in the United States. Learn how much you can expect to earn from this in-demand career. 

May 13, 2022

10 Machine Learning Algorithms to Know in 2024

Machine learning algorithms power many services in the world today. Here are 10 to know as you look to start your career.

May 6, 2022

Deep Learning vs. Machine Learning: A Beginner’s Guide

Deep learning is machine learning, and machine learning is artificial intelligence. But how do they fit together (and how do you get started learning)?

June 4, 2021

Machine learning (ML) is an in-demand field spanning various industries, from health care to finance. As a machine learning engineer, you’ll work with a team of data scientists to research and develop machine learning solutions. You’ll create, test, and optimize ML algorithms to automate workflows and improve data management. Learn more about how to prepare for an entry-level machine learning engineer role and how Coursera can help:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

*World Economic Forum. "Future of Jobs Report 2023, ​​https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Future_of_Jobs_2023.pdf.” Accessed February 8, 2024.