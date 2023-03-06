Machine Learning Skills: Your Guide to Getting Started

Learn the technical and workplace skills needed for a career in machine learning. Discover the educational requirements and jobs in machine learning.
Machine learning is an in-demand field where you can explore various career opportunities. Developing the skills you need to enter or advance in machine learning is possible through many avenues, including online coursework, certifications, and degree programs. Learn more about the skills essential for a career in machine learning, jobs you can pursue, and how to get started.
Machine learning is a subgroup of what is considered artificial intelligence. In machine learning, programming focuses on algorithms and data to replicate how a human learns a task and improves skill as the machine gives more data. Machine learning algorithms can be as simple as a suggestions list on a streaming app or as complex as a self-driving car.
Read more: 4 Real-Life Machine Learning Examples
The most significant difference between traditional and machine learning programming is that the developer does standard programming entirely. The computer will stay within precisely what the developer types out in the code. Machine learning utilizes automated processes, meaning the program functions by giving input and receiving output. The computer learns the problem based on the developer's rules and provides output based on those rules. Over time, the machine learns how to recognize patterns and adapt its output.
A machine learning engineer should be able to design machine learning systems and create intuitive architecture for machine learning software. They should be familiar with machine learning algorithms and tools and be able to research and implement these tools accurately and effectively. They need discretion in selecting data, picking the most effective data representation methods, using quality data, and scientifically transforming it. They need to be able to test software, run statistical analyses, and shape their applications based on the client's needs. It is also essential that they stay up to date with the field and continually improve and expand their knowledge.
The essential concepts in machine learning often involve statistical analysis and mathematical data manipulation. Machine learning requires software engineering, data science, communication, and problem-solving proficiency.
The most important concepts in machine learning often involve statistical analysis and mathematical data manipulation. Some examples of this in software engineering would be writing algorithms that can search, sort, and organize data sets. Developing algorithms is essential to work with the size data sets often involved with machine learning. It would help to be familiar with data structures such as stacks, queues, graphs, trees, and multi-dimensional arrays.
Data science languages like Python, SQL, C++, R, and Java are also helpful for data modeling and statistical analysis. Skills in mathematics, probability, and statistics are another way to develop your machine learning knowledge.
Developers need to design automated software with intuitive solutions used by clients. Engineers should accurately understand and design systems that meet their needs. The programmer needs to understand domains in-depth to create reliable features and solutions for the client.
Machine learning engineers often work with a team of other data scientists, analysts, and developers to collaborate on projects. Many Agile development teams deploying software consistently will have to work in conjunction with other members and should be able to communicate appropriately with team members.
Machine learning requires developers to approach challenges critically and develop creative solutions. Machine learning developers must analyze problems and use their knowledge to approach them effectively.
Machine learning engineers will often have to multitask demands from customers, employers, and businesses and must allocate time to tasks efficiently. An engineer must be organized in the planning and execution of projects and consider implementing solutions in a timely fashion.
Engineers are often the keystone to the development of projects. Agile development teams are often assembled with other mathematicians, engineers, marketers, and designers, so engineers must smoothly integrate other team members into operations to collaborate on a project.
Another significant part of the engineering role is staying up to date with AI, deep learning, and machine learning fields that are developing and expanding at a rapid pace. An engineer in tune with the newest technologies, best practices, and developments should embrace change and growth in the industry. They should consider outside education sources through bootcamps, classes, and certifications to continually grow and expand their knowledge to be an asset to their business or employer.
Read more: 7 Machine Learning Projects to Build Your Skills
The minimum educational requirement for a machine learning engineer is usually a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field, such as mathematics, computer programming, or data science. Continuing your education to the master's and doctoral levels can benefit your career advancement. https://engineeringonline.ucr.edu/blog/how-to-become-a-machine-learning-engineer/You should have a strong foundation in statistics, algorithms, big data, and programming languages.
As a machine learning engineer, you must be familiar with machine learning platforms to build programs and solve problems. These can include:
Amazon SageMaker
Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio
Google Cloud AI Platform
IBM Watson
KNIME Analytics Platform
SAS Viya
Employers often look for certifications to demonstrate your mastery of the knowledge, skills and experience needed to succeed in a machine learning engineer position. Consider studying for and earning one or both of the following certifications:
AWS Certified Machine Learning - Specialty: Validates your expertise in using machine learning models on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Google Cloud Professional Machine Learning Engineer: Certifies your foundational knowledge of machine learning and ability to create solutions for the cloud
You have a wealth of coursework available for learning machine learning skills. Online courses include those that provide you with the foundational knowledge of more advanced concepts. Upon completion, you can pursue free courses and those with a shareable certificate to add to your resume. You can also pursue bachelor's and master's degree programs or take individual master's level classes. Here are a few examples to get you started:
Beginner courses:
Machine Learning Specialization, Stanford University
Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization, Imperial College of London
Machine Learning for All, University of London
AI For Business Specialization, University of Pennsylvania
AI For Everyone, DeepLearning.AI
Professional Certificates:
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Machine Learning Engineer Professional Certificate
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate
Guided Projects:
Unsupervised Machine Learning for Customer Market Segmentation
Master's-level courses:
AI & Machine Learning MasterTrack Certificate, Arizona State University
Machine Learning for Analytics MasterTrack Certificate, University of Chicago
Software Engineering, Arizona State University
Read more: 8 Machine Learning Books for Beginners: A 2023 Reading List
With a background in machine learning, you can pursue various careers that focus on artificial intelligence and data science. Consider how the following aligns with your interests and career goals.
Data scientists examine which questions need answering and how to find the related data. They have to assess challenges for a company and figure out how to acquire the relevant data to address these issues.
A data analyst collects, curates, cleans, and interprets data sets to answer a question or devise a solution to a challenge. These professions are prominent in business, finance, criminal justice, science, medicine, and technology.
Data engineers build systems to collect, manage, and convert data into a comprehensive data set for data scientists and analysts to interpret. They try to simplify data as much as possible so it can be digested and used for solutions.
An AI engineer has to develop intelligent algorithms capable of automation, learning, and analyzing as a standalone system. They attempt to create systems capable of logic and reason like humans.
Software engineers design and create software that can attack problems. They design code to address a challenge and develop an intuitive solution for their clients.
A business intelligence analyst reviews data for financial reports and marketing information. These reports establish patterns and assess economic trends to influence a company's decisions, operations, and goals.
A natural language processing scientist works to design and create machines that accurately replicate patterns in human speech and language.
A robotics engineer develops, configures, tests, and debugs robots and automated software. They work with the installation and calibration of machines to ensure robotic devices operate correctly and safely.
According to Glassdoor, the average annual salary for machine learning engineers is $108,792, with an average range of $104,000 to $169,000 [1].
Machine learning is an in-demand field with competitive salaries and opportunities to work with the latest technology. Consider the following benefits of developing your machine learning skills.
Machine Learning development is a highly sought-after skill that many companies are looking for but is just now starting to recruit. Familiarity and expertise in these systems will make an employee stand out to a potential employer or client.
Many resources are available to help you continue your knowledge and develop your skill set through online courses, bootcamps, certifications, and workshops. Coursera offers many relevant courses from top universities on topics such as AI, machine learning, and various coding languages.
Machine learning and AI genuinely change how computation, mathematics, and technology operate in the real world. Machine learning is optimizing and changing all facets of industry, and getting familiar with these practices will help one stay in front of the further development of this technology in the future. Pursuing a career in this field will ensure you work with the latest technology.
You can pursue a variety of careers with a machine learning background. A skill set where you are proficient in machine learning development and project lifecycle will improve job security. Due to the high demand for machine learning professionals, familiarizing yourself with these practices could lead to many exciting and fulfilling careers.
Whether you are still considering a career in machine learning, just entering the field, or working in a related field, increasing your knowledge of machine learning is beneficial. Consider taking courses in machine learning to broaden your skill set or help you decide if this is the right career for you.
Explore the machine learning courses on Coursera that include degrees, Professional Certificates, Specializations, master's level courses, and foundational courses to broaden your knowledge and skill set.
Gain in-demand artificial intelligence and machine learning skills by studying statistical machine learning, deep learning, supervised and unsupervised learning, knowledge representation, and reasoning with the AI & Machine Learning Master Track Certificate from Arizona State University.
AI and Machine Learning MasterTrack® Certificate
Arizona State University
1. Glassdoor. "Machine Learning Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/machine-learning-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,25.htm." Accessed March 3, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.