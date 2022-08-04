- Bayesian Statistics
- Machine Learning
- Mathematics
- Probability
- Linear Regression
- Linear Equation
- Eigenvalues And Eigenvectors
- Linear Algebra
- Determinants
- Calculus
- Mathematical Optimization
- Gradient Descent
Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science Specialization
Master the Toolkit of AI and Machine Learning. Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science is a beginner-friendly specialization where you’ll learn the fundamental mathematics toolkit of machine learning: calculus, linear algebra, statistics, and probability.
What you will learn
A deep understanding of the math that makes machine learning algorithms work.
Statistical techniques that empower you to get more out of your data analysis.
Fundamental skills that employers desire, helping you ace machine learning interview questions and land your dream job.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to:
Represent data as vectors and matrices and identify their properties using concepts of singularity, rank, and linear independence
Apply common vector and matrix algebra operations like dot product, inverse, and determinants
Express certain types of matrix operations as linear transformations
Apply concepts of eigenvalues and eigenvectors to machine learning problems
Optimize different types of functions commonly used in machine learning
Perform gradient descent in neural networks with different activation and cost functions
Describe and quantify the uncertainty inherent in predictions made by machine learning models
Understand the properties of commonly used probability distributions in machine learning and data science
Apply common statistical methods like MLE and MAP
Assess the performance of machine learning models using interval estimates and margin of errors
Apply concepts of statistical hypothesis testing
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
