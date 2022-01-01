- Using Version Control
- Troubleshooting & Debugging
- Python Programming
- Configuration Management
- Automation
- Basic Python Data Structures
- Fundamental Programming Concepts
- Basic Python Syntax
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Setting up your Development Environment
- Regular Expression (REGEX)
- Testing in Python
Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate
Learn in-demand skills like Python, Git, and IT automation to advance your career
What you will learn
Automate tasks by writing Python scripts
Use Git and GitHub for version control
Manage IT resources at scale, both for physical machines and virtual machines in the cloud
Analyze real-world IT problems and implement the appropriate strategies to solve those problems
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Learn how to program with Python with no previous knowledge of coding required and you’ll use Python to automate common system administration tasks
Learn to use Git and GitHub, to troubleshoot and debug complex problems
Apply automation at scale by using configuration management and the Cloud
Practice your technical skills with hands-on projects including a capstone project where you’ll use your new knowledge to solve a real-world IT problem
No prior experience required.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Crash Course on Python
This course is designed to teach you the foundations in order to write simple programs in Python using the most common structures. No previous exposure to programming is needed. By the end of this course, you'll understand the benefits of programming in IT roles; be able to write simple programs using Python; figure out how the building blocks of programming fit together; and combine all of this knowledge to solve a complex programming problem.
Using Python to Interact with the Operating System
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to manipulate files and processes on your computer’s operating system. You’ll also have learned about regular expressions -- a very powerful tool for processing text files -- and you’ll get practice using the Linux command line on a virtual machine. And, this might feel like a stretch right now, but you’ll also write a program that processes a bunch of errors in an actual log file and then generates a summary file. That’s a super useful skill for IT Specialists to know.
Introduction to Git and GitHub
In this course, you’ll learn how to keep track of the different versions of your code and configuration files using a popular version control system (VCS) called Git. We'll also go through how to setup an account with a service called GitHub so that you can create your very own remote repositories to store your code and configuration.
Troubleshooting and Debugging Techniques
In this course, we'll give you the tools to quickly identify and solve real-world problems that you might come across in your IT role. We'll look at a bunch of different strategies and approaches for tackling the most common pitfalls of your code and IT infrastructure. You'll learn strategies for approaching almost any technical problem and then see how those apply to solving different real-world scenarios.
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
