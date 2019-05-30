Kickstart your learning of Python for data science, as well as programming in general, with this beginner-friendly introduction to Python. Python is one of the world’s most popular programming languages, and there has never been greater demand for professionals with the ability to apply Python fundamentals to drive business solutions across industries.
Explain Python Basics including Types, Expressions, and Variables.
Describe Data Structures in Python including Lists, Tuples, Dictionaries, Sets.
Apply Python programming using Branching, Loops, Functions, Objects & Classes.
Work with data in Python using Pandas and Numpy libraries.
- Data Science
- Python Programming
- Data Analysis
- Pandas
- Numpy
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Python Basics
This module teaches the basics of Python and begins by exploring some of the different data types such as integers, real numbers, and strings. Continue with the module and learn how to use expressions in mathematical operations, store values in variables, and the many different ways to manipulate strings.
Python Data Structures
This module begins a journey into Python data structures by explaining the use of lists and tuples and how they are able to store collections of data in a single variable. Next learn about dictionaries and how they function by storing data in pairs of keys and values, and end with Python sets to learn how this type of collection can appear in any order and will only contain unique elements.
Python Programming Fundamentals
This module discusses Python fundamentals and begins with the concepts of conditions and branching. Continue through the module and learn how to implement loops to iterate over sequences, create functions to perform a specific task, perform exception handling to catch errors, and how classes are needed to create objects.
Working with Data in Python
This module explains the basics of working with data in Python and begins the path with learning how to read and write files. Continue the module and uncover the best Python libraries that will aid in data manipulation and mathematical operations.
The cloud storage question on the final is just a ploy to get us to use IBM products and shouldn't be part of the grade. The course was a good pace and nice, slow introduction for new Python users.
All the basics for Data Science with Python. You wont be a master programmer after this class but you will understand the basics and computer logic in regards to data handling and cloud management.
Python is just what is in trend and not because of its usability, but it is just anybody can use with wide use case in each and every domain. A good start for someone looking for a start with Python
Briefly it covers a lot of topics. Learnt many new things in such a short span of time. Its just that the Hands on tool was a little slow. Rest everything was pretty simple and its good for beginners.
