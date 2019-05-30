About this Course

1,133,366 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain Python Basics including Types, Expressions, and Variables.

  • Describe Data Structures in Python including Lists, Tuples, Dictionaries, Sets.

  • Apply Python programming using Branching, Loops, Functions, Objects & Classes.

  • Work with data in Python using Pandas and Numpy libraries.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Python Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Pandas
  • Numpy

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(43,853 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Python Basics

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Python Data Structures

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Python Programming Fundamentals

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Working with Data in Python

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON FOR DATA SCIENCE, AI & DEVELOPMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder