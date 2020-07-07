About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Y​ou will understand the basic of how modern machine learning technologies work

  • Y​ou will be able to explain and predict how data affects the results of machine learning

  • Y​ou will be able to use a non-programming based platform train a machine learning module using a dataset

  • Y​ou will be able to form an informed opinion on the benefits and dangers of machine learning to society

Instructor

Offered by

University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Machine learning

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Data Features

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Machine Learning in Practice

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Your Machine Learning Project

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

