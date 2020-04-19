AA
May 6, 2020
THIS COURSE REALLY REALLY FOUND HELPFUL.AND THIS IS A PERFECT COURSE FOR A BEGINNER.REALLY GAINED AN INSIGHT INTO MACHINE LEARNING.BENEFITS AND DANGERS .AND THE INSTRUCTOR IS TOO TOO GOOD.LOTS OF LOVE
Aug 25, 2020
Awesome course, teaches the concepts of machine learning to anyone regardless of previous knowledge. I suggest anyone who just wants to understand how machine learning works to enroll in this course!
By Elena B•
Apr 19, 2020
I had no prior experience whatsoever in ML/Data analysis and I have found this course very accessible ( it is for ALL, as the title suggests!) I have very much enjoyed learning the basics of ML and would recommend it to a total newbie as me; assignments easy to complete and possibility for discussions with peers in forums
By Aryan A•
Feb 21, 2020
I loved how this course explained Machine learning from the base. This is a course that literally anyone can do. I also liked how they explained Binary numbers and all those things in the 2nd week although I mostly skimmed through it as I already knew all of it as I'm an Engineering student. Loved the course though.
By Akanksha d•
Dec 9, 2019
This course was absolutely informative and quite interesting! Since the first video I've been hooked completely learning something new with each video. The interview of a panel of experts was really educative and I got to know about various hands-on projects.
By Mayank V•
Apr 20, 2020
Very good course that simple and interactive explanation provides you with insight into machine learning world. After this you can confidently start more advanced courses on the topic.
Thank You!
By AVINASH A•
May 7, 2020
By Sohaib H R•
Apr 1, 2020
This course should touch deep learning that is also a part of machine learning
By AROCKIA S•
May 31, 2020
An wonderful course with basics on Machine Learning. Neatly done. Learned a lot and did some practical exercise too. Those who are interested in Machine Learning good to begin with this course.
By Salman S•
May 23, 2020
It was a bit too easy for me and the assignments were not that challenging. But it's good for someone who has zero experience on this topic and wants to cover it for the very first time. But i would not recommend this to someone with a CS background.
By Krishnan S•
May 22, 2020
This course is basic without any discussion on different machine learning algorithms or any mathematical concepts like linear regression ,multiple regression ,etc.Nevertheless this course really helped me to understand the basic concepts involved in machine learning and what type of datasets to be collected for getting accurate results.In short,if you are new to machine learning,this course will enable you understand how ML actually works.
By ARKAJYOTI S•
Jul 25, 2020
This course is perfect for the beginners who want to grasp the basics of ML. I,absolutely enjoyed this course. Dr.Mario Gilles made the basics of ML very fun and interesting.
By ahmad s•
May 20, 2020
This was an easy to follow class that introduced us to the basic concepts of ML. It progressed lightly over key topics all example with weekly quizzes to cement these ideas. The course kept us in touch with real life experts and allowed us a peek into their world, pains & gains. The final project thrusted us into a real life example of ML of our choosing and make it all worth the while. Excellent class for beginners!
By Ahmed A A•
Aug 26, 2020
By Fayis M•
May 25, 2021
Gained a general overview of machine learning. Learned about image classification, datasets and ethics in machine learning. This course is for a general audience, no actual programming involved.
By CHAKRAVARTHI M S•
May 12, 2020
If you are beginner In ML from a different domain or even computer science and want to have a quick and short exposure to ML with a great teacher i will recommend to take this course .
By Dr J T S•
May 6, 2020
The course is very excellent. I learnt many nuances in the machine learning.I really thank the professor for explaining very clearly and in the standard terminology.
By Gomez R•
Apr 7, 2020
Nice intro to Machine Learning! Got me excited to continue learning. I am now going through the Machine Learning course from Stanford. Cheers!
By Akshay A B•
Apr 5, 2020
Brilliantly designed and well structured. Perfect for all beginners! Enjoyed the mini project and exercises.
By Ugo P•
Jan 26, 2020
Well structured, clear and with a very good assignment at the end of the course.
By Kausthubha K•
Apr 10, 2020
Great course for beginners.
By Ricardo V•
Jan 27, 2020
Very clear, well organized.
By Luigi F P•
Mar 28, 2020
Good course for beginners.
Section on boolean data is probably useless.
Thank you Marco & Colleagues!
By Nithish K N•
Jul 3, 2020
The Course mainly focused on Image Classifier using plugin build by them. Instead it would be nice if focused more on own Classifier building using appropriate features and algorithm.
By Georgios L•
Aug 3, 2020
The courase aims to provide the main aspects of Machine Learning, the problems of mis-implementations and finally answer to some eithical issues around AI and ML.
This course is mainly theoretical, in terms that, if you want to gain some general knowledge and you do not want to go into technical hands on paradigms (no-matter the technical background or even if you do not have much time), then it's an excellent course. surprisingly, it is offered an application for train an algorithm and create a model without writing a sigle line of code. And that is the reason for recommended it.
On the other side, if you want to deep dive into technical issues and learn technical skills (like coding ML), then probably this course is not suitable for you.
By Jitendra T•
Jun 3, 2020
A Fantastic course that made me understand the basics of Machine Learning very clear. The course also let me overcome the misconceptions that I had on a few intricacies of Artificial Network.
I thank the team, University, and the professor to design a powerful course with a simplistic approach which made learning really fun.
I will always cherish being part of this course and learn from you.
Thanks and good wishes
Jitendra
By ismael l•
Apr 24, 2020
it was a very interesting course, i am very glad i took it, i found the content very instructive and the practical part very useful and fun.
thanks to all the docents that participated in it