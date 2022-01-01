About this Professional Certificate

44,494 recent views
Machine Learning is one of the most in-demand skills for jobs related to modern AI applications, a field in which hiring has grown 74% annually for the last four years (LinkedIn). This Professional Certificate from IBM is intended for anyone interested in developing skills and experience to pursue a career in Machine Learning and leverage the main types of Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning, Supervised Learning, Deep Learning, and Reinforcement Learning. It also complements your learning with special topics, including Time Series Analysis and Survival Analysis. This program consists of 6 courses providing you with solid theoretical understanding and considerable practice of the main algorithms, uses, and best practices related to Machine Learning . You will follow along and code your own projects using some of the most relevant open source frameworks and libraries. Although it is recommended that you have some background in Python programming, statistics, and linear algebra, this intermediate series is suitable for anyone who has some computer skills, interest in leveraging data, and a passion for self-learning. We start small, provide a solid theoretical background and code-along labs and demos, and build up to more complex topics. In addition to earning a Professional Certificate from Coursera, you will also receive a digital Badge from IBM recognizing your proficiency in Machine Learning.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Exploratory Data Analysis for Machine Learning

4.6
stars
693 ratings
159 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Supervised Machine Learning: Regression

4.7
stars
239 ratings
51 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Supervised Machine Learning: Classification

4.9
stars
147 ratings
36 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Unsupervised Machine Learning

4.7
stars
129 ratings
29 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder