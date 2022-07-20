What Is Coursera?

Coursera is a global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere, access to online courses and degrees from leading universities and companies.

We envision a world where anyone, anywhere can transform their lives through learning. 

Coursera partners with more than 250 leading universities and companies to bring flexible, affordable, job-relevant online learning to individuals and organizations worldwide. We offer a range of learning opportunities—from hands-on projects and courses to job-ready certificates and degree programs.

What can you expect from your Coursera experience?

  • Learn on your schedule: The great news is you can learn from these top institutions at your own pace, from anywhere. Our mobile app makes it easy to download videos so you can learn on the go.

  • Find learning that fits your budget: You can try many courses for free, and upgrade to access assessments and earn trusted credentials.

  • Gain new career skills: Build new skills by applying what you learn with courses, certificates, and degrees that help you pursue any career goal.

Did you know? Once you sign up for Coursera, you can explore more than 5,000 coursesmany of which are free to audit. Join our global community and start learning today!

What’s your learning goal?

Millions of people are starting, switching, and advancing their careers with Coursera. Learn more about what resources are available for your career journey.

Start my career

Whether you’re looking to start a career that matches your interests, brings you fulfillment, or provides opportunities to grow, you’ve got options on Coursera.

Coursera has helped me expand my knowledge through several important courses that are extremely impactful and helpful for my career. 

-Christin B.

Switch my career

If you’re looking to build on your existing skills to switch or pivot to a new career path, we can help.

After my supervisor saw my coursework, she was confident that I was the right person for the job. Thanks to the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, my family gets to see me finally achieve my dream of being in IT.

-Tristen A.

Advance my career

Ready to deepen your expertise and open new doors for your career? Get ready to show your employer that you’re promotion-ready.

For the first time, finishing my degree seemed realistic. It was online with a flexible schedule. It felt like this program was made for my situation. 

-Ana S.

Upskill my team

Ready to help more people learn without limits? Explore ways to bring Coursera to a team or organization.

We love that the Coursera platform allows us to provide a breadth of high-quality programs and a learning experience that our employees can self-select into to drive their own personal development.

-Laurent R., L’Oreal

Whether you're getting job-ready for an entry-level role, advancing your career with a certificate or degree, or upskilling your team, you can do so with access to world-class universities and leading institutions on Coursera. Join our global community and achieve your goals.

Additional resources

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

