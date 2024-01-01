Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans

Stay on top of the latest skills trends

Get playbooks, tips, and techniques to enhance your L&D strategy.

BC-2286 March-April Enterprise Articles Resource-Tile 312x176

Article

How to Drive Organizational Success with Generative AI Skills Training

BC-2286 March-April Enterprise Articles Resource-Tile

Article

Generative AI Insights from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University

BC-1987 GenAI White Paper-Resource Tile-ebook-photo-312x176 2@1.5x

Playbook

Unlocking Productivity: The Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training

G GenAI Webinar resource tile 312x176-1

Webinar

Bridging the Generative AI Talent Gap

navigating change

E-book

Navigating Change with an L&D Strategy That Works

BC-1987 GenAI White Paper-Resource Tile-article-photo-312x176 2@1.5x

Article

Introducing the Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training

8 considerations

E-book

8 Considerations for Selecting a Skills Development Partner

jsr-2024-tile

Report

The Job Skills of 2024 Report

WTW - 2.1 - Resource Tile - R1V2

Business Spotlight

Talent Development with Coursera is key to WTW India GDC’s competitive advantage

jsr 2024 webinar

Webinar

The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024: A Discussion with Learning Leaders

ID 58697 Resource Tile 312x176

Webinar

Building Organisational Agility to Navigate Change: How to Thrive, Not Survive

c4b ebook ai article

Article

The Defining Role of CLOs in the AI Economy