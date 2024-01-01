Stay on top of the latest skills trends
Get playbooks, tips, and techniques to enhance your L&D strategy.
All resources
Topic
Article
How to Drive Organizational Success with Generative AI Skills Training
Article
Generative AI Insights from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University
Playbook
Unlocking Productivity: The Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training
Webinar
Bridging the Generative AI Talent Gap
E-book
Navigating Change with an L&D Strategy That Works
Article
Introducing the Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training
E-book
8 Considerations for Selecting a Skills Development Partner
Report
The Job Skills of 2024 Report
Business Spotlight
Talent Development with Coursera is key to WTW India GDC’s competitive advantage
Webinar
The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024: A Discussion with Learning Leaders
Webinar
Building Organisational Agility to Navigate Change: How to Thrive, Not Survive
Article