Webinar
Bridging the Generative AI Talent Gap
A Discussion with Learning Experts
Eighty-nine percent of executives listed either AI or Generative AI (GenAI) as one of their top three tech priorities for 2024—yet two out of three executives are ambivalent or outright dissatisfied with their organization's progress, with a shortage of talent and skills being cited as the number one challenge.¹
Business and technical leaders are uniquely positioned to help executives address this challenge by upskilling employees for GenAI tools and use cases. Yet, knowing where to begin and how to proceed can be a challenge in itself.
Join a panel of learning experts for a discussion on how to successfully structure and sustain a strategic GenAI initiative.
You’ll come out of this webinar with a deeper understanding of how to:
- Demonstrate the value of GenAI learning to employees
- Align executive leadership, managers, and employees on adoption
- Measure GenAI’s impact on productivity and success
- Avoid common pitfalls with GenAI training
- Curate relevant skills and courses
- Navigate this transformation with Coursera’s GenAI Academy
Event Details
Date: April 11, 2024
Time: 9am PT/12pm ET, 10 AM BST, 10 AM IST
Duration: 1 hour
¹Boston Consulting Group, From Potential to Profit with GenAI, 2024
Speakers
Alison Klein
Information Systems Talent Manager, Dow
Graeme Malcolm
Principal Content Development Manager - Data and AI, Microsoft
Dr. Jules White
Senior Advisor to the Chancellor on Generative AI & Professor of Computer Science, Vanderbilt University
Charlotte Evans
Principal Solution Consultant, Coursera