Career Support

From writing your resume to building your professional network, find resources to support your unique career journey.

Coursera Logo
[Featured Image] A person in a maroon shirt sits at a wooden table and works on their LinkedIn profile on a laptop.
Status: Featured

How to Create a Striking LinkedIn Profile: Guide + Tips

Your LinkedIn profile is a dynamic resume. On it, you can highlight your credentials and work experience alongside your achievements and portfolio samples.

June 2, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A woman is writing on a sticky note and using her laptop.
Status: Featured

16 Resume Tips for Your 2024 Job Search

Your resume is a place to showcase your talents and experience. Here are some tips to help your application stand out.

March 25, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A person wearing a blue jacket, red and white top, and glasses works on her resume.
Status: Featured

Top Skills to Put On Your Resume for Job Applications in 2024

A big part of building a successful job application is effectively using your resume to highlight your skills. Learn more about what skills to include (and how to include them) to make the most impact.

June 10, 2022

Article

[Featured image] Two women working in IT talking to each other in the workplace.

How to Get into IT Without a Degree

Learn more about routes into a career in IT without studying for a degree.

April 17, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A woman sits at her laptop in her kitchen and works on writing her Power BI resume.

How to Write a Power BI Resume

Learn how to write a Power BI resume to demonstrate your skills and credentials in business intelligence.

April 15, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Two graphic designers collaborating on a project, using in-demand graphic design skills.

How to Become a Graphic Designer without a Degree

Although a degree can help you get a job as a graphic designer, it’s not an absolute requirement. Discover how to become a graphic designer without a degree.

April 8, 2024

Article

[Featured image] Two women working in IT talking to each other in the workplace.

How to Get into IT Without a Degree

Learn more about routes into a career in IT without studying for a degree.

April 17, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A woman sits at her laptop in her kitchen and works on writing her Power BI resume.

How to Write a Power BI Resume

Learn how to write a Power BI resume to demonstrate your skills and credentials in business intelligence.

April 15, 2024

Article

Top courses for career success

[Featured Image] An ecologist holes a vial of water and a laptop while working in the field using systems thinking skills.

What Is Systems Thinking?

Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A recent college graduate sits at a computer and prepares her resume to enter the tech job market as a data analyst.

7 In-Demand Tech Job Market Careers

Learn more about the tech job market as well as high-paying opportunities in the field with this helpful guide.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A head chef combines food in a commercial kitchen after learning about California jobs in demand and applying their training and passion for culinary arts.

10 California Jobs in Demand Right Now

Discover 10 California careers in demand across a variety of employment sectors.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A man using a computer learns how to list his degree on his resume.

How to List Your Degree on Your Resume

Having your education on your resume is an important way to showcase yourself and your background. Find out what to include, where to list it, and how to present it.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A woman sitting at a laptop learns how to list her unfinished degree on her resume.

How to List an Unfinished Degree on Your Resume

When you’re working on a college degree or withdrew before graduating, you may wonder how to list an unfinished degree in the resume education section. Learn more about how to handle this situation to optimize your resume.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An IT specialist without a degree chats virtually with a customer from her office.

How to Become an IT Specialist without a Degree

It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A cybersecurity project manager talks to his team about a new project.

How to Become a Cybersecurity Project Manager

Understand the role of cybersecurity project manager and what you need to pursue a career in this position.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A data scientist wearing glasses and a striped shirt working in front of several computer monitors.

How to Become an Data Scientist Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a data scientist without a degree, including ways to develop the necessary skills and other important steps to take.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young web developer sitting in front of a computer and discussing their coding with a coworker.

How to Become a Web Developer Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a web developer without a degree, including the different types of web development jobs, skill requirements, and steps to follow to reach your career goals.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Two graphic designers collaborating on a project, using in-demand graphic design skills.

How to Become a Graphic Designer without a Degree

Although a degree can help you get a job as a graphic designer, it’s not an absolute requirement. Discover how to become a graphic designer without a degree.

April 8, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An ecologist holes a vial of water and a laptop while working in the field using systems thinking skills.

What Is Systems Thinking?

Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A recent college graduate sits at a computer and prepares her resume to enter the tech job market as a data analyst.

7 In-Demand Tech Job Market Careers

Learn more about the tech job market as well as high-paying opportunities in the field with this helpful guide.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A head chef combines food in a commercial kitchen after learning about California jobs in demand and applying their training and passion for culinary arts.

10 California Jobs in Demand Right Now

Discover 10 California careers in demand across a variety of employment sectors.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A man using a computer learns how to list his degree on his resume.

How to List Your Degree on Your Resume

Having your education on your resume is an important way to showcase yourself and your background. Find out what to include, where to list it, and how to present it.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A woman sitting at a laptop learns how to list her unfinished degree on her resume.

How to List an Unfinished Degree on Your Resume

When you’re working on a college degree or withdrew before graduating, you may wonder how to list an unfinished degree in the resume education section. Learn more about how to handle this situation to optimize your resume.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An IT specialist without a degree chats virtually with a customer from her office.

How to Become an IT Specialist without a Degree

It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A cybersecurity project manager talks to his team about a new project.

How to Become a Cybersecurity Project Manager

Understand the role of cybersecurity project manager and what you need to pursue a career in this position.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A data scientist wearing glasses and a striped shirt working in front of several computer monitors.

How to Become an Data Scientist Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a data scientist without a degree, including ways to develop the necessary skills and other important steps to take.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young web developer sitting in front of a computer and discussing their coding with a coworker.

How to Become a Web Developer Without a Degree

Learn about how to become a web developer without a degree, including the different types of web development jobs, skill requirements, and steps to follow to reach your career goals.

April 2, 2024

Article

Congratulations! If you've made it here you're ready to make a change in your career. To make it easier to take the next step, we've broken down the job search process into key tasks with a wealth of free resources to make your move easier. Bookmark this page to refer to throughout your job search—we'll be adding new resources regularly.

  • Resumes and cover letters

  • Job applications

  • Professional networking

  • Work-life balance

  • Portfolio projects

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Coursera Plus
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime