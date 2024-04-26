How to Create a Striking LinkedIn Profile: Guide + Tips
Your LinkedIn profile is a dynamic resume. On it, you can highlight your credentials and work experience alongside your achievements and portfolio samples.
June 2, 2022
From writing your resume to building your professional network, find resources to support your unique career journey.
Your LinkedIn profile is a dynamic resume. On it, you can highlight your credentials and work experience alongside your achievements and portfolio samples.
June 2, 2022
Your resume is a place to showcase your talents and experience. Here are some tips to help your application stand out.
March 25, 2022
A big part of building a successful job application is effectively using your resume to highlight your skills. Learn more about what skills to include (and how to include them) to make the most impact.
June 10, 2022
Learn more about routes into a career in IT without studying for a degree.
April 17, 2024
Learn how to write a Power BI resume to demonstrate your skills and credentials in business intelligence.
April 15, 2024
Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.
April 5, 2024
Learn more about the tech job market as well as high-paying opportunities in the field with this helpful guide.
April 5, 2024
Discover 10 California careers in demand across a variety of employment sectors.
April 5, 2024
Having your education on your resume is an important way to showcase yourself and your background. Find out what to include, where to list it, and how to present it.
April 4, 2024
When you’re working on a college degree or withdrew before graduating, you may wonder how to list an unfinished degree in the resume education section. Learn more about how to handle this situation to optimize your resume.
April 4, 2024
It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.
April 4, 2024
Understand the role of cybersecurity project manager and what you need to pursue a career in this position.
April 4, 2024
Learn about how to become a data scientist without a degree, including ways to develop the necessary skills and other important steps to take.
April 2, 2024
Although a degree can help you get a job as a graphic designer, it’s not an absolute requirement. Discover how to become a graphic designer without a degree.
April 8, 2024
Congratulations! If you've made it here you're ready to make a change in your career. To make it easier to take the next step, we've broken down the job search process into key tasks with a wealth of free resources to make your move easier. Bookmark this page to refer to throughout your job search—we'll be adding new resources regularly.
Resumes and cover letters
Job applications
Professional networking
Work-life balance
Portfolio projects
It’s generally not recommended to list your references directly on your resume. Instead, use that space to highlight what makes you a great candidate. As you progress through the hiring process, the hiring manager or recruiter will request your references when they’re ready to contact them.
Learn more: How to List Resume References: Guide and Sample
You'll want to avoid negative explanations, such as "I was fired." Instead, focus on what you did during that period, such as "I took time off to raise my children" or "I took time to invest in myself and develop my skills and competencies." If you had more than one reason for taking time out from the workforce, it's fine to include them all.
Different skills are attractive to different job recruiters. Technical skills often depend on the job. It might be helpful to check job listings for those most relevant to the career you are seeking. In 2020, LinkedIn cited the following as the top 10 in-demand hard skills:
The questions asked in a panel interview are usually similar to ones you’d be asked in a one-on-one interview. One major difference is that multiple people will be asking you questions rather than just one. This could include behavioral questions like, “What’s a challenge you’ve faced and how did you come up with a solution?,” or questions about your professional demeanor like, “How would your colleagues describe you?”
To prepare for the kinds of questions you may be asked, research common interview questions in your career field. For example, in an interview for a project manager position, you may be asked, “How would you create an environment of collaboration on your team?”