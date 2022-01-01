- Career Development
Career Discovery Specialization
Empower Yourself to Succeed with New Career Skills. Learn essential career development, planning, and leadership skills that will enable you to take your career to the next level in these changing times.
What you will learn
How to analyze your strengths by creating a personal statement
Appropriate elements to make your resume stand out from the crowd
Identifying a mentor to add value to your career
How to identify the elements of a well-structured career plan and evaluate career options by individual fit
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will go from learning how to practice tasteful self promotion, to identifying key elements to include in their resumes and cover letters to successfully make great first impressions. Specifically, you will learn how to conduct a social media audit, master the interview stage, write thank you notes, and evaluate job offers. Furthermore, you will learn how to build authentic relationships and adjust your career plan when needed. As always, material will be consolidated with quizzes and readings to help the learner better understand and apply new concepts.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Career Options: Exploring a New Career
This course is for you if you are interested in researching a new career and acquiring the skills necessary to succeed in it. You will be asked to reflect on your experiences and critically evaluate what you currently know, what you need to acquire, and how to go about getting it. You will then identify groups and individuals that can serve and support you in exploring a new career. During this course, you will identify the elements of a well-structured career plan and evaluate career options by individual fit to determine how to effectively engage your network in your career journey.
Career Planning: A Pathway to Employment
This course is designed to foster creative approaches to launching a new career. You will articulate best ways to make a first impression and analyze your strengths by creating a personal statement. You will identify appropriate elements to make your resume stand out from the crowd. You will also identify the most effective ways a cover letter can answer a job description, and how to best leverage social media in your job search. In short, this course will help you to prepare for a new job. You will learn how to apply, network, leverage social media, interview, follow-up, and evaluate options through research and with the help of experienced faculty and talented professional.
Successful Career Development
No matter the professional level, we can all benefit from learning how to succeed in our careers. Whether a well-seasoned professional, a management trainee, or a service level employee, this course will help you enrich your career by honing your professional behavior and networking.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
