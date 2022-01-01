About this Specialization

Actively creating a career journey that is fulfilling and integrates the best use of our personal strengths and skills is crucial to deriving value from the work that we do. This specialization covers career planning, leadership and other essential skills and concepts, and what they mean for individuals in their career development. It starts with career planning as a pathway to employment, developed at the University System of Georgia, which comprises Georgia's public colleges and universities, Georgia Archives and the Georgia Public Library Service. It then introduces successful career development, which provides you with the tools to network with intention and get the most value out of LinkedIn. The specialization then switches gears into what it takes to research a new career and acquire the skills necessary to succeed in it. Finally, you will be asked to reflect on your experiences and critically evaluate what you currently know, what you need to acquire, and how to go about getting it. This is tied together with prior knowledge on how to then leverage your network to connect with people that can serve and support you in exploring a new career.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Career Options: Exploring a New Career

4.3
stars
35 ratings
5 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Career Planning: A Pathway to Employment

4.7
stars
147 ratings
33 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Successful Career Development

4.6
stars
1,321 ratings
451 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder