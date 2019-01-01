Profile

Wes Rhea, J.D.

Senior Lecturer

    Bio

    Wes has 25 years of professional experience in the telecommunications, financial and healthcare industries while holding executive level positions as a Vice-President, Privacy and Security Officer, Chief Information Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Wes is a Senior Lecturer at Kennesaw State University in the department of Information Systems teaching upper level IS courses as well as teaching in the Executive Masters of Business Administration program. Information Systems is a program in the Coles College of Business. Also, Wes is the IS/ISA Career Coach - Hughes Leadership & Career Program. The Hughes Leadership Program is designed to give Kennesaw State University students a competitive edge as well as guidance to choose the right academic paths and career choices. Kennesaw State’s Coles College of Business enrolls the highest number of business majors of any business school in Georgia. Kennesaw State is the third-largest university and one of the fastest-growing institutions of higher education. Education J.D. - Taft University-Taft School of Law MBA - Troy University BBA - Kennesaw State University Certifications Project Management Professional (PMP) Certified Information Security Manager® (CISM) Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control™ (CRISC) Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT® (CGEIT) Certified HIPAA Professional (CHP) Certified in Sarbanes-Oxley (CSOX)

    Courses

    Career Planning: A Pathway to Employment

    Successful Career Development

    Career Options: Exploring a New Career

