This course is designed to foster creative approaches to launching a new career. You will articulate best ways to make a first impression and analyze your strengths by creating a personal statement. You will identify appropriate elements to make your resume stand out from the crowd. You will also identify the most effective ways a cover letter can answer a job description, and how to best leverage social media in your job search. In short, this course will help you to prepare for a new job. You will learn how to apply, network, leverage social media, interview, follow-up, and evaluate options through research and with the help of experienced faculty and talented professional.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Creative: First Impressions
Welcome! You are beginning a very important journey on your path to a meaningful and successful career. This course is designed to help you launch a new career or jump start an existing career. This course, and your team of instructors, will guide you from making that first impression, to networking your way to an interview, through the stages of interview preparation, mastering the interview, and following up with the perfect Thank You note. We will work with you on generating a social media strategy and guide you through evaluating job offers when they are received. We will ask you to work with us as you move through the course, job searching and preparing as you go. We'll ask you to share your experiences and your success stories, as we offer you our best guidance in launching your career.
Writing My Resume
By the end of this module, you will be able to identify appropriate elements of and formatting choices in a resume document. You will also be able to articulate the importance of audience, and translating experiences into new industry-specific languages.
My Cover Letter
By the end of this module, you will be able to describe the components of a successful cover letter. You will also be able to compare your resume with a given job description, and identify points of connection
My Social Media Strategy
By the end of this module, you will understand the best practices for conducting a social media audit, and developing a social media strategy, that is designed to help you, not hurt you, during every phase of your career. You will better understand why and how employers use social media before making hiring decisions, and what employers are looking for when they review your social media presence. The reading titled "Practical LinkedIn 4.0" written by Randy Hain, CEO of Serviam Partners, will help you understand the best practices for developing your LinkedIn profile, and how to use LinkedIn to develop professional business relationships. You will also learn about methods for using social media to become a thought leader in your industry or specialty area.
