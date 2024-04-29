This course equips participants with essential skills for the modern job market. Dive into crafting compelling CVs, mastering networking, acing interviews, and understanding market trends to propel your career forward. Perfect for ambitious professionals eager to navigate the competitive landscape successfully.
Career Path Essentials
Taught in English
Course
April 2024
11 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
In this first week, our main aim is to guide you in creating a standout CV. You'll learn the ins and outs of crafting an impactful resume, from identifying areas to enhance in your current CV to tailoring it to meet reader expectations. We'll also delve into the SAR method, ensuring your accomplishments grab attention. By the end, you'll have a polished, effective CV that stands out in your job search. Let's make your CV work for you!
12 videos4 assignments
Get ready to supercharge your career journey! Throughout this second week, will be diving into the power of networking in diverse professional landscapes. Develop key skills such as identifying strategic contacts, crafting compelling initial emails, and mastering the intricacies of informational interviews. Dive into various tools for a rock-solid networking strategy and learn to evaluate success like a pro. The goal? To arm you with real-world insights and skills that will enhance your professional networking performance.
11 videos3 assignments
Get set to elevate your job interview game! In this third week, we'll break down the key steps for interview success. Learn to kick things off by setting clear goals and effectively conveying your skills and experience. Discover the art of researching the company and the job to demonstrate genuine interest. Recognize the interview as a dynamic exchange; be prepared for a meaningful conversation, understanding the flow from start to finish, with strategies for each part. Cap it off with tips on wrapping up confidently, leaving an indelible impression as the perfect fit for the job. Keep these insights in mind to approach your interview with confidence and clarity. Let's kick things off!
12 videos2 assignments
Envision each interview as your stage, highlighting real-life achievements. Talent alone isn't enough; preparation is key. By the end of this fourth week, you'll not just be interview-ready, but a star performer, ready to land your dream job and accelerate your path to success. Let's turn the spotlight on you and make your job search a blockbuster success story.
8 videos2 assignments
