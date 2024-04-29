IESE Business School
Career Path Essentials
IESE Business School

Career Path Essentials

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Doris Menard

Instructor: Doris Menard

Beginner level
No prior experience required
34 hours to complete
3 weeks at 11 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

11 assignments

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 4 modules in this course

In this first week, our main aim is to guide you in creating a standout CV. You'll learn the ins and outs of crafting an impactful resume, from identifying areas to enhance in your current CV to tailoring it to meet reader expectations. We'll also delve into the SAR method, ensuring your accomplishments grab attention. By the end, you'll have a polished, effective CV that stands out in your job search. Let's make your CV work for you!

What's included

12 videos4 assignments

Get ready to supercharge your career journey! Throughout this second week, will be diving into the power of networking in diverse professional landscapes. Develop key skills such as identifying strategic contacts, crafting compelling initial emails, and mastering the intricacies of informational interviews. Dive into various tools for a rock-solid networking strategy and learn to evaluate success like a pro. The goal? To arm you with real-world insights and skills that will enhance your professional networking performance.

What's included

11 videos3 assignments

Get set to elevate your job interview game! In this third week, we'll break down the key steps for interview success. Learn to kick things off by setting clear goals and effectively conveying your skills and experience. Discover the art of researching the company and the job to demonstrate genuine interest. Recognize the interview as a dynamic exchange; be prepared for a meaningful conversation, understanding the flow from start to finish, with strategies for each part. Cap it off with tips on wrapping up confidently, leaving an indelible impression as the perfect fit for the job. Keep these insights in mind to approach your interview with confidence and clarity. Let's kick things off!

What's included

12 videos2 assignments

Envision each interview as your stage, highlighting real-life achievements. Talent alone isn't enough; preparation is key. By the end of this fourth week, you'll not just be interview-ready, but a star performer, ready to land your dream job and accelerate your path to success. Let's turn the spotlight on you and make your job search a blockbuster success story.

What's included

8 videos2 assignments

Instructor

Doris Menard
IESE Business School
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

IESE Business School

New to Personal Development? Start here.

