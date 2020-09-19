KK
May 30, 2020
I learnt many things about career and how to prepare your career in better way. This course is recommended for those who want to start their new career or develop current career for the future.
SS
May 17, 2020
thank you for teaching me to be more concerned about the first step of my carreer, making a good resume, a good cover letter, and also teaching me how to master the interview sess!
By Siddharth S•
Sep 19, 2020
Coursera is best.Taught a lot about the Resume writing,Updating profile on Linkedin and a lot more
By Paula S•
Dec 8, 2020
This was an an excellent course as far as information shared in the videos and reading. I thought the idea of the exercises was good, however the Peer Reviews were not that helpful.
Most of the participants were very young Newbies in search of their first job or first career post college. I am a 69 year-old laid off teacher (COVID19 and budget cuts), trying to get a job in another profession, for the last year of my working life.
The peer critiques were lacking the fine tuning that I needed. I think it would be helpful to get some actual professor grading in there. If that isn't possible, maybe a teaching assistant?
That being said, I have a job interview this Thursday. Let's hope some of the pre-interview and interview tips help me land that job!
Thank you for having these classes available!
By anitha•
Dec 20, 2019
It provide a step by step guide for the pathway through i could get to know abut the mistakes i have been making and learn from it and make benefits from my learnings.
By Alfonsus G•
May 20, 2020
I found new things that turned out to have to be prepared before applying for work to tips and tricks so that the preparation process until the job interview can run smoothly. I highly recommend this not only for people who will work but can be learned by everyone. From here you will be able to start doing your effective self-branding.
By Kalvin•
May 31, 2020
By Shania D S•
May 18, 2020
By Geeta R•
Nov 16, 2016
A complete course with relevant information & experiences trainers. It certainly does not misses out on any part
By Carvira F•
Oct 14, 2020
Thank you so much for making me understand that I need so much more to do for preparing my job hunting
By Prachi A•
Sep 17, 2020
Very effective and informative course. It will surely help me to plan my career. Thank you!!!
By Yuro W L•
May 13, 2020
thankyou so much for helping me prepare myself to enter my career life after graduation
By Arman P•
Apr 18, 2021
Thank you very much for the offered course. I learned a lot so far.
By Pratik•
Aug 9, 2020
awesome coursework, everyone must surely take a look at it !
By Angelica J•
May 6, 2020
its really good course to prepare yourself for a job
By Berenice M F•
Nov 15, 2020
Excellent course!! You won't regret to take it!! :)
By AL-VINDA T N A P•
Jun 13, 2020
This course really usefull for my future
By Ronald A•
Jun 27, 2020
really help me to prepare myself
By Helena N H•
Jul 4, 2020
very good knowledge
By shreyas d k•
Apr 9, 2020
very nice course
By Mohammad R•
Oct 25, 2020
VERY HELPFUL
By Aditya N K•
Sep 17, 2020
Good course!
By Tesalonika A•
Sep 10, 2020
good course
By Nivdunge R S•
Jun 12, 2020
Good course
By aastha b•
Apr 9, 2020
nice course
By Jorge P•
May 20, 2022
Buen curso
By Daniel K•
Jun 13, 2020
intuitive