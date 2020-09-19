Chevron Left
This course is designed to foster creative approaches to launching a new career. You will articulate best ways to make a first impression and analyze your strengths by creating a personal statement. You will identify appropriate elements to make your resume stand out from the crowd. You will also identify the most effective ways a cover letter can answer a job description, and how to best leverage social media in your job search. In short, this course will help you to prepare for a new job. You will learn how to apply, network, leverage social media, interview, follow-up, and evaluate options through research and with the help of experienced faculty and talented professional. Launching Your Career provides insight from industry leaders on job search, networking and interviewing. You will receive guidance and best practice tips on how to master the interview and professionally close the loop. You will also compose a thank you note and clearly relate your ideal career to existing job titles and offers....

By Siddharth S

Sep 19, 2020

Coursera is best.Taught a lot about the Resume writing,Updating profile on Linkedin and a lot more

By Paula S

Dec 8, 2020

This was an an excellent course as far as information shared in the videos and reading. I thought the idea of the exercises was good, however the Peer Reviews were not that helpful.

Most of the participants were very young Newbies in search of their first job or first career post college. I am a 69 year-old laid off teacher (COVID19 and budget cuts), trying to get a job in another profession, for the last year of my working life.

The peer critiques were lacking the fine tuning that I needed. I think it would be helpful to get some actual professor grading in there. If that isn't possible, maybe a teaching assistant?

That being said, I have a job interview this Thursday. Let's hope some of the pre-interview and interview tips help me land that job!

Thank you for having these classes available!

By anitha

Dec 20, 2019

It provide a step by step guide for the pathway through i could get to know abut the mistakes i have been making and learn from it and make benefits from my learnings.

By Alfonsus G

May 20, 2020

I found new things that turned out to have to be prepared before applying for work to tips and tricks so that the preparation process until the job interview can run smoothly. I highly recommend this not only for people who will work but can be learned by everyone. From here you will be able to start doing your effective self-branding.

By Kalvin

May 31, 2020

I learnt many things about career and how to prepare your career in better way. This course is recommended for those who want to start their new career or develop current career for the future.

By Shania D S

May 18, 2020

thank you for teaching me to be more concerned about the first step of my carreer, making a good resume, a good cover letter, and also teaching me how to master the interview sess!

By Geeta R

Nov 16, 2016

A complete course with relevant information & experiences trainers. It certainly does not misses out on any part

By Carvira F

Oct 14, 2020

Thank you so much for making me understand that I need so much more to do for preparing my job hunting

By Prachi A

Sep 17, 2020

Very effective and informative course. It will surely help me to plan my career. Thank you!!!

By Yuro W L

May 13, 2020

thankyou so much for helping me prepare myself to enter my career life after graduation

By Arman P

Apr 18, 2021

Thank you very much for the offered course. I learned a lot so far.

By Pratik

Aug 9, 2020

awesome coursework, everyone must surely take a look at it !

By Angelica J

May 6, 2020

its really good course to prepare yourself for a job

By Berenice M F

Nov 15, 2020

Excellent course!! You won't regret to take it!! :)

By AL-VINDA T N A P

Jun 13, 2020

This course really usefull for my future

By Ronald A

Jun 27, 2020

really help me to prepare myself

By Helena N H

Jul 4, 2020

very good knowledge

By shreyas d k

Apr 9, 2020

very nice course

By Mohammad R

Oct 25, 2020

VERY HELPFUL

By Aditya N K

Sep 17, 2020

Good course!

By Tesalonika A

Sep 10, 2020

good course

By Nivdunge R S

Jun 12, 2020

Good course

By aastha b

Apr 9, 2020

nice course

By Jorge P

May 20, 2022

Buen curso

By Daniel K

Jun 13, 2020

intuitive

