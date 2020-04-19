No matter the professional level, we can all benefit from learning how to succeed in our careers. Whether a well-seasoned professional, a management trainee, or a service level employee, this course will help you enrich your career by honing your professional behavior and networking.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Welcome! Congratulations on your commitment to enhance your career! This course is designed for professionals in various stages of career development and success. So no matter if you are a young professional just starting out, a mid-career manager, a pre-launch executive, or a seasoned professional seeking to re-purpose a career and launch Career 2.0, this course will interest you. Our team of faculty will introduce you to the concept of Career Habitudes, guide you through finding a mentor for whatever stage you are at, NetWeaving your way through networking, and building authentic relationships. As a team of professors and higher education leaders, we are passionate about helping you make the most and best of your career. We look forward to helping you on your journey!
Establishing a relationship with a mentor can be one of the most beneficial and rewarding professional relationships. Regardless of level of career, a mentor will add value when paired correctly. This module will assist you with clarifying the expectations of a mentored relationship, identifying the areas that you feel will add value based on your personal needs, and introduce the difference between a mentor and a sponsor. Mentors can serve different purposes.
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of "NetWeaving" as introduced by author and networking expert Bob Littell. One of the most important career skills turns out to be a person's ability to create and maintain trusted relationships, both internally within the organization, as well as externally within the business community. NetWeaving promotes three skill sets, and several action steps, that can contribute to building and maintaining trusted relationships. The three skill sets are categorized as connector, law of reciprocity, and network.
In this module, you will be introduced to the best practices for enhancing your career (and your job search) via LinkedIn. Without a doubt, the best tool for connecting business people is LinkedIn. As of August 2015, LinkedIn has more than 313 million members in over 220 countries, and is adding new ones at the rate of two new members per second. This module offers practical LinkedIn advice and instructions on how to best leverage your skills and abilities online.
Such an amazing course which I have ever taken/studied. Help me a lot during these difficult time to me. Thank you for everything again.
A superb course for those who want to learn more about career development. It is very informative, educational and the lecturers are excellent and easy to understand
This was a great course that put somethings in perspective. The netweaving part was fantastic and really made me think about the essence of networking. Also the series about being authentic as well.
This was a very important course with a lot of impact. Each week taught something valuable, something new and something old but it never failed to disappoint .
