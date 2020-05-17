EE
Jun 11, 2020
I was already aware of much of the knowledge presented here, but it wasn't until taking the course that I decided to act on it and really make an effort in order to connect and develop my network.
Jun 14, 2020
the lesson is really worth to learn, which can teach us how to manage our own business and how to select our own area. i learned how to reset my career. hope you can learn something from it.
By Stuart C•
May 17, 2020
This course is a fairly outdated one. Reading through some of the articles made me feel as though I was reading business self help books from the 1970's. There were underlying themes of ageism and sexism in some of the material. A consistent, "millennials" need to learn how to be in the work force" message, when realistically Gen Z is entering the professional sphere now. It showcased how out of touch some of these suggestions were. A lot of "pull yourself up by your own bootstraps" or one off motivational speakers. The last two weeks of material felt as though the instructors had forgotten the material was due the day before and padded it out using TED and TEDx talks, and broken links.
By Kamal S•
Apr 27, 2020
This course is beautifully made. It is made with professor's less regular teaching. It is more with reading and TEDx specific things taken. Each and everyone who is in career should take this course, and complete with full energetic approach.
By Juan P P•
Apr 12, 2020
Nice course, but it has a few broken links and therefore no article is found.
Even though the content of the course is interesting, it is still general definitions that makes difficult to apply on a daily basis (like watching most of the TedX talks). It sure helps and I enjoyed watching and reading, but applying is the difficult part. This course helps.
By ABDULLAH•
May 5, 2020
I was a very great experience. I give you 5 star rating.. I learnt most important thing about career development... Thank you
By Adekunle A•
May 24, 2020
It has opened my eyes to some certain aspects in career development that I didn't have the idea before especially on how mentoring is so important in career development.
By Igor G•
May 22, 2020
The course is not bad, but reveals. in general. obvious/elementary information. To my mind. this course is for novices who just beginning their career way. But it is worth to passing it for experienced workers too to achive some real crutial information of Successful Career Development/
By Nkembeteck H N•
Apr 27, 2020
I am very much passionate being consultant in Career Development for African Youth. When I saw this Course promotion during the COVID-19 , I felt in love with it and I just go for it. Going through the course, I discover tremendous wisdom shared my experts whom have build successful career regardless of what monstrous challenges they encountered. I resonated so much with all the knowledge and proven wisdom shared by the quest experts and Ted talks. I learn how to harness habitudes, LinkedIn, Reworking, Net-weaving, authentic relationship and mentors to grow my career. I tap into the tremendous energy, motivation and advice of the lecturers, guest speaks and the quality articles shared. I am very satisfied with the course content, it lecturers and the caliber of the guest speakers interviewed with thing the course. Thanks very much, Go Learn and take your Career to the next level like a storm
By Rotimi B•
Apr 20, 2020
There were a lot of modules that had contents we engage in but not always particular and intentional about them. Also the various skills that are required like updating Linkedin, Having Authentic relationships, Netweaving and Asking for Help are all very relevant today in building successful careers.
By Aminul I A•
Apr 5, 2020
This course helped me to make my thoughts precise and clear. Most importantly, it made me realize, self-confidence is the most important key factor to succeed.
By GOBINDA C D•
May 13, 2020
It was a really good course. I am learning a lot of paths from this course.
Thanks, Coursera, and Especially the Instructor.
By Željan L•
Apr 20, 2020
An excellent choice for those who want learn how to develop their career.
By Fernando U•
Feb 24, 2019
An inspiring course, althought part of the content is very basic.
By SONIA I•
May 2, 2020
The content of the course is outdated! Some lectures provide links to external websites and articles that do not exist anymore. Moreover, most of the content of the course is a sum-up of TED videos or online articles you can find on Google. I expected to receive a lot of original content, and that is not what I got...
I still learned 1 or 2 usefull tips tough.
By Stephany I•
Apr 22, 2020
I was very impressed. I've been working on my self-development and professional development for 2 full years now. Thanks to Coursera I could realise even more areas that I was lacking in terms of how to reach my ultimate goal! Today I have a very important interview, and what I'm taking from this course? THE COFFEE TIME! Develop trust first thing first, something that my boss used to same to me, but when I started this course I could comprehend the why, and now it sticks to my skin! Thanks Coursera!
By Iyanuoluwa F•
Apr 11, 2020
I want to say that this course is a great one for anyone just beginning his/her career and for mid-career individuals who are seeking to climb the professional ladder or switch over to a new career. I believe the course will mostly help those who are seeking to choose a career path and become an expert in that path.
By Kamrul H•
Apr 22, 2020
A very nice course.
It helps me a lot to understand the career development plan, the importance of career coach, how to leverage LinkedIn in job search and the real life essence of networking.
I recommend this course to you regardless wherever you reside in your professional ladder.
By TAHRI K•
Dec 9, 2016
I would like to thank the Course team for the very impressive work they did to afford us with such a structured and valuable content.
It was a very interesting course that will help me to improve and work better on my carrer developpement.
Thank you!
By Mohamed A•
Apr 23, 2020
a very considerate course, by it it you make your carrer valuable toward achieving your supreme targets successively and doing the jobs you looking them forwards
hardly greetings for course advisors
By Eilder•
Jun 12, 2020
By Rojen M•
May 19, 2020
This was a very important course with a lot of impact. Each week taught something valuable, something new and something old but it never failed to disappoint .
By Deepayan R•
Nov 27, 2019
Thanks to coursera for giving me this opportunity. This course help me a lot to be successful in my career.
By Poulomi B•
Jun 9, 2021
VERY NICELY TAUGHT. VERY GOOD AND INSPIRATIONAL TED TALK VIDEO ATTACHMENTS AND ALL OTHER STUDY MATERIALS.
By Aadam b•
Dec 23, 2019
I learn about career development and i easy to find my career goals this course is helps to me.
By Muzamil A•
Apr 13, 2020
IT was good and very informative for us and seems like it can help us in career growth.
By NAGA S R A•
Apr 9, 2020
VERY GOOD,THE PERSON WHO WANT HAVE CLEAR IDEA IN FIELDS CAN DO THIS,THANK YOU