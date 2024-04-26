A career path can be defined as a series of jobs that lead you closer to your career goals and vision for life. Some people follow a linear path through one field, advancing into roles with more responsibilities and higher salaries. Others shift companies, industries, or roles more frequently, and accumulate experience in a variety of roles.

You might be wondering what you can do to steer your career in the direction you desire. Should you stick to a linear path and seek advancement in a single field, or should you take on diverse roles and explore multiple paths?

Both approaches can lead to fulfillment when you clarify your vision for the future. A linear career path could mean gaining deeper understanding of a field and becoming a leader or specialist, while a multi-directional career path could mean accumulating diverse knowledge and being able to adapt quickly to an ever-changing professional landscape.

We have resources and articles for every step along your unique career path, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How do I choose the right career for me? ‎ Choosing the right career involves a thoughtful exploration of your interests, skills, values, and aspirations. Start by identifying your passions and strengths, considering what activities bring you joy and fulfillment. Research various industries and professions to understand their demands and alignment with your preferences. Seek advice from mentors, professionals, or career counselors to gain valuable insights. Embrace the idea that career paths may evolve, and stay open to learning and adapting along the way. Ultimately, the right career is one that aligns with your values, utilizes your strengths, and provides a sense of purpose and satisfaction. ‎ Chevron Right Do I need to find an entry-level job if I’m switching careers? ‎ You may not need to find an entry-level role when you switch careers, depending on the amount of professional experience you’ve accumulated and the skills you’ve developed. But you may want to be flexible about the level of work you seek because you might benefit from additional training and experience as you learn the specifics of your new career. ‎ Chevron Right What careers use data science? ‎ Within data science, common jobs include data scientist, data analyst, data architect, and data engineer. Data science skills can be extremely useful for business and marketing analysts, who often use system tools to extract and analyze data. It is a high-demand field and skill set, and nearly every industry uses data science in one way or another. Learn more: Your Guide to Data Science Careers (+ How to Get Started) ‎ Chevron Right What are typical careers that require a degree? ‎ Jobs that require at least a bachelor’s degree usually fall into one of seven industry categories: business and finance, education, computer science, arts and media, architecture and engineering, health care, and sciences. Specific jobs you might find in these fields that require a degree include accountants, marketing specialists, financial analysts, teachers, software developers, computer programmers, and actuaries. Mental health counselors, dieticians, and public relations specialists typically need a degree to work in their fields. ‎ Show all 4 frequently asked questions