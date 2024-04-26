Career Path Planning

A career path can be defined as a series of jobs that lead you closer to your career goals and vision for life. Define your career path, explore your career potential, and begin charting a career path that aligns with your goals with these resources.

[Featured Image] A man wearing a green buttoned shirt is leaning against a desk with his arms folded.
How to Choose a Career: 7 Ways to Narrow Your Options

Here are an array of tools and questions to help you determine what careers might suit you best.

January 27, 2022

[Featured image] A parent sits at a desk holding a baby while working.
How to Prepare for a Career Change: Step-By-Step Guide

Start moving toward your dream career with clarity by defining your goals and building your action plan.

February 2, 2022

[Featured Image]: A woman wearing a blue blouse and glasses, with a pen to chin, thinking about her career path.
What Is a Career Path? How to Create Your Own

Define your career path, explore your career potential, and begin charting a career path that aligns with your passion and life goals.

April 27, 2022

[Featured Image] An air traffic controller, which is one of many jobs that pay $50 an hour without a degree, uses binoculars to look out a window over a runway.

What Jobs Pay $50 an Hour without a Degree?

Learn more about what jobs pay $50 an hour without a degree with this 2024 guide.

April 18, 2024

[Featured Image] A man wearing a suit shakes hands with an interviewer during his job interview for one of the DHS jobs to which he applied.

7 DHS Jobs and How to Get Started

Working for the federal government can be a rewarding career. Learn about the various career opportunities you can pursue with the Department of Homeland Security and useful tips to help you get your start with the DHS.

April 15, 2024

[Featured Image] A cybersecurity project manager, one of the many non-technical cybersecurity jobs, presents some information to her team.

10 Nontechnical Cybersecurity Jobs

The vast cybersecurity landscape requires professionals of all types, not just those with technological know-how. Explore ten non-technical cybersecurity jobs for those with other in-demand skills and the requirements you’ll need to meet to get one.

April 15, 2024

[Featured] A man wearing a headset and typing on a computer works in emergency communications, one of the many important CISA jobs.

6 CISA Jobs and How to Get Started

Learn more about CISA jobs with this 2024 guide to cybersecurity careers with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

April 15, 2024

[Featured Image] Two flight attendants carry their bags and talk while walking through an airport.

What Jobs Pay $25 an Hour Without a Degree?

While having a degree can help you find a high-paying career, it's not always necessary. From earning a license to on-the-job training, discover other ways to start a career. What jobs pay $25 an hour without a degree? Read on to explore some options.

April 10, 2024

[Featured image] A Man wearing a hard hat inspects a building.

What Jobs Pay $30 an Hour without a Degree?

It's possible to earn more than the national average without going to college. Find out what jobs pay at least $30 an hour without a degree and the range of roles you can have.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] A smiling customer service representative wearing a headset speaks to a customer on the phone when ChatGPT is not able to answer their questions.

What Are the Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT?

Explore which jobs are most exposed to ChatGPT and the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] A recent college graduate sits at a computer and prepares her resume to enter the tech job market as a data analyst.

7 In-Demand Tech Job Market Careers

Learn more about the tech job market as well as high-paying opportunities in the field with this helpful guide.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A head chef combines food in a commercial kitchen after learning about California jobs in demand and applying their training and passion for culinary arts.

10 California Jobs in Demand Right Now

Discover 10 California careers in demand across a variety of employment sectors.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A programmer sits at home, talks on the phone, and uses her laptop to research ads for R programming jobs.

R Programming Jobs and How to Get Started

Discover more about R programming, including the careers where R programming proficiency is valuable and how to learn R.

April 4, 2024

[Featured image] A woman in her cap and gown holds her diploma and smiles after getting her bachelor’s degree with her classmates.

Do Jobs Ask For Proof of Degree?

Whether you have a degree, have completed some college but didn't graduate, or are currently working towards a degree, you may be wondering, “Do jobs ask for proof of degree?” Explore the answer to that question and more.

April 4, 2024

[Featured Image] An IT specialist without a degree chats virtually with a customer from her office.

How to Become an IT Specialist without a Degree

It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.

April 4, 2024

A career path can be defined as a series of jobs that lead you closer to your career goals and vision for life. Some people follow a linear path through one field, advancing into roles with more responsibilities and higher salaries. Others shift companies, industries, or roles more frequently, and accumulate experience in a variety of roles.

You might be wondering what you can do to steer your career in the direction you desire. Should you stick to a linear path and seek advancement in a single field, or should you take on diverse roles and explore multiple paths? 

Both approaches can lead to fulfillment when you clarify your vision for the future. A linear career path could mean gaining deeper understanding of a field and becoming a leader or specialist, while a multi-directional career path could mean accumulating diverse knowledge and being able to adapt quickly to an ever-changing professional landscape.

We have resources and articles for every step along your unique career path, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

