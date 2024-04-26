Public Health

Public health careers make a meaningful impact on community wellness and health policy. Learn more about this important field with our helpful resources.

[Featured Image] A community health worker in a green jacket, white top, and a face covering loads prescription medication into a van.
What Does a Community Health Worker Do? And How Do I Become One

Discover the role of a community health worker and what it takes to become one, including types of community support, responsibilities, skills, and education needed.

June 7, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] A woman stands outside an office building holding a laptop computer.
Public Health Administration: Definition, Jobs, Salaries, and More

In this article, you’ll learn more about public health administration, what public health administrators do, and how to join the field.

July 19, 2022

Article

[Featured Image]: Public Health professional analyzing information on a public health issue.
6 Public Health Issues to Know in 2024 + Jobs Tackling Them

Public health is an important aspect of health care focused on preventing illnesses from developing within the population at large. Here are six public health issues you should know about in 2023.

October 26, 2022

Article

[Featured image] A nurse educator, one of the highest-paying public health jobs, speaks to students in a classroom.

What Are the Highest-Paying Public Health Jobs?

Discover 10 high-paying public health jobs and how to begin your career in the public health field.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A public health consultant smiles at a person across the desk while explaining information on a mobile device.

What Does a Public Health Consultant Do?

Explore the field of public health consulting, including the typical skills and background you’ll need to become one.

April 2, 2024

Article

[Featured image] A community health worker sits in a gymnasium working with two young children.

In-Demand Community Health Worker Skills to Boost Your Resume in 2024

Explore in-demand community health worker skills recruiters are looking for and tips for developing in-demand skills that can help support your career path. Read on to discover why cultivating this skill set is essential to meeting your goals.

February 12, 2024

Article

Public health covers a broad range of skills and careers, from epidemiology to health education to policy development and beyond. On Coursera, you'll find the resources you need to accelerate your career, whether you're just beginning your journey in public health or are prepared to take on more responsibility. Explore public health topics, including:

