Health Care Management

Learn more about the skills and certifications you need to advance your career in health care administration and management.

[Featured Image] A hospital administrator and two medical professionals sit at a conference table.
What Is Health Care Management? A Career Guide

Learn all about health care management, including career paths, salary information, and how to get into this field.

August 17, 2022

[Featured image] A young woman working in healthcare administration speaking animatedly with her colleague.
What Is Health Care Administration? What You Need to Know in 2024

Health care administrators provide leadership and expertise in a variety of health care settings. Find out more about this career path and how you can get started today.

March 30, 2021

[Featured Image] A health care administrator stands in a hospital hallway.
Health Care Administration Salary: Your 2024 Earning Guide

Health care administration salaries vary based on many factors. Find out how much professionals earn across the industry.

September 29, 2022

[Featured image] Nurse at a computer

How to Become a Certified Case Manager

Earning a case manager certification can help to advance your career. Certified case managers tend to have more job options and make more competitive applicants.

May 1, 2023

[Featured Image]: Advance Practice Registered Nurse, consulting with a patient.

10 High Paying Medical Jobs

Explore some of the highest-paying medical jobs in the US and what you need to do to qualify for a career in the health care field.

March 20, 2023

[Featured Image]: Health Information Manager, wearing a white lab coat, standing outside the office, preparing information on patient's security.

Guide to Health Care Administration Careers

Health care administration is a vital behind-the-scenes role in the medical field. Learn more about health care administration jobs and the work they do..

March 16, 2023

Learn more about health care management

[Featured Image]: Clinical Research Coordinators wearing lab coats and gloves, sitting in a lab, working on a desktop computer, and using a microscope, to analyze data conducting a clinical trial.

The Career Path of a Clinical Research Coordinator

Learn about the clinical research coordinator role, sometimes called a clinical trials manager. Discover pathways to work in clinical research, salaries, and typical employers.

March 14, 2023

[Featured Image]: Pharmaceutical Sales Representative making a presentation of a new product to medical team.

Pharmaceutical Sales: Overview, Pay, and How to Get Started

Pharmaceutical sales representatives educate physicians on new drugs developed by pharmaceutical companies and advocate for their prescription to patients. Learn more about this high-paying sales career.

November 22, 2022

[Featured image] Smiling health administrator in a blue blazer holds a notebook

Health Administration Degree: Types, Possible Jobs, and More

Curious about where a health administration degree can take you? Here’s a breakdown of the types of degrees, possible jobs, and entry requirements to get you started.

October 21, 2022

[Featured Image] Female doctor leading medical team discussion in a hospital exam room.

Health Care Management Degree: Picking the Right One For You

A career in health care management begins with obtaining the right degree. Learn more about the degrees that will prepare you for a range of health care management jobs and how to pick the right one for you.

October 4, 2022

[Featured Image] A woman in a medical office sits at a desktop computer and types.

What Is a Medical Transcriptionist?

A medical transcriptionist transcribes doctor’s notes into written documentation. Learn more about medical transcriptionist jobs, salaries, and training.

September 23, 2022

[Featured Image]: A hospital administrator, wearing a suit and red tie, is sitting at his desk and consulting with two staff members, one wearing a white coat and the second wearing a green uniform.

Hospital Administrator: Duties, Pay, and How to Become One

Hospital administrators oversee the day-to-day operations of hospital facilities. Learn more about this impactful career and how to get started in it.

September 14, 2022

[Featured Image]: A female, wearing a blue uniform and a stethoscope around her neck, stands in a medical office examination room.

32 Jobs in the Medical Field: An Industry Guide

Discover various medical jobs, educational qualifications for jobs in the medical field, salaries, and how to get started in your medical career.

September 12, 2022

[Featured Image] A woman sits at a reception desk.

What Is a Medical Secretary? Getting Started in Health Care

Medical secretaries act as the face of the doctor’s office, managing the stream of patients coming in and handling any administrative tasks. Here’s how to become one.

September 1, 2022

[Featured Image]: A male, nursing home administrator, with short black hair, wearing glasses, wearing a blue white patterned shirt with a dark tie, is speaking to staff, one male with a green uniform and a female wearing a white coat, patterned dress, who is holding her laptop.

What Is a Nursing Home Administrator? Benefits + Getting Started

Nursing home administrators manage long-term care facilities to ensure patients and employees get their needs met. Here’s a guide to what they do and how to get started.

August 22, 2022

Health care management encompasses a broad range of skills and careers, from hospital administration to health care policy planning to health care IT and informatics. Given the numerous options in this dynamic field, it can be challenging to determine a starting point. On Coursera, you'll find extensive resources to aid you in meeting your career objectives, whether you are exploring a new career in health care or ready to advance your career as an experienced professional. Delve into various health care management topics, including:

