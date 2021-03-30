What Is Health Care Administration? What You Need to Know [2022]

When you visit a doctor’s office or hospital, you likely interact with a receptionist, a nurse, a doctor, and maybe a radiologist or other specialist. But behind the scenes, there’s a health care administrator making sure the facility runs smoothly.
Health care administration sits at the confluence of business and medicine. It’s a field where you can apply your leadership and organizational skills to make a real difference in people’s lives.
Let’s take a closer look at what health care administrators do, why you might want to consider working in health care administration, and how you can get started on this rewarding career path.
A health care administrator (also known as a medical or health services manager) is tasked with overseeing the operations of health care providers. Whether at a doctor’s office, hospital, senior care facility, or outpatient clinic, the health care administrator coordinates the business activities of the facility or department.
Did you know?
Health care administrators don’t just work in hospitals. You can also work in a pharmaceutical company, behavioral health clinic, governmental organization, health insurance provider, nonprofit, or consulting firm.
While the exact tasks of health care administrators will vary based on the size and function of the organization, the role shares similarities with other leadership positions. As a health care administrator, your day-to-day responsibilities might include:
Ensuring compliance with health care laws and regulations
Managing finances
Recruiting, training, and supervising staff members
Keeping detailed records of medical and office supplies
Coordinating work schedules for care providers and other employees
Maintaining patient medical records
Processing claims for insurance companies
Improving quality and efficiency of patient care
Working at a smaller office or facility typically means taking on most (if not all) of these roles. If you’re an administrator at a large hospital, by comparison, you might oversee or work alongside a team of managers, each with a different specialization.
As a successful health care administrator, you’ll use your business skills and knowledge of health care policy to make a big impact on your facility (and the patients who come to seek care). In addition to several universal skills (empathy, communication, organization, leadership, critical thinking), you can set yourself up for a thriving career by understanding:
Budgeting: Deliver quality health care while meeting financial goals.
Patient care: Understand best practices to help improve the patient experience.
Health law and policy : Keep up with the latest legal changes to ensure your facility operates legally.
Software: Billing and coding software, as well as electronic record systems, help keep records and bookkeeping organized.
Working as a health care administrator gives you the power to change lives by ensuring the best possible patient experience. A doctor or nurse might only see a dozen patients each day. Through your work as a health care administrator, you have the opportunity to positively affect hundreds if not thousands of people. You can have an impact from behind the scenes, without needing a medical degree or direct patient care experience.
The global health care market is expected to grow by nearly nine percent annually by 2022 [1]. This demand can make health care administration a well-paying career option, as well as a rewarding one. The median annual salary for health care administrators in the US in 2021 was $101,340, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [2].
While most health care administrators enter the workforce with at least a bachelor’s degree, exact educational requirements vary by company and function. Let’s take a look at the different types of health care administration degrees, their benefits, and alternatives.
Many colleges and universities offer health care administration degrees at all levels. Which one you choose to pursue will depend on your specific career goals.
|Type of Degree
|Time to complete
|Best if...
|Sample job titles
|Associate's degree
|Two years
|You're looking for an entry-level position or planning to transfer from a community college to a bachelor's program.
|Billing or coding specialist, administrative assistant, medical transcriptionist
|Bachelor's degree
|Four years
|You want to enter the workforce in a management position at a smaller facility.
|Office manager, human resources manager, health care consultant
|Master's degree
|Two to three years
|You have work experience and want to advance to a higher-paying position or bigger facility.
|Hospital administrator, practice administrator, clinical director
|Doctoral degree
|Three to five years
|You want to conduct research in health care, direct policy, or pursue a career in executive leadership.
|College instructor, policy director, hospital CEO
No matter which level of degree you choose to pursue, you can choose to complete your studies in person or online. Each option has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.
Studying in person lets you take advantage of the community and facilities available on most college campuses. Class schedules tend to be rigid. This can make it difficult to manage a career, family, or other obligations at the same time. If you have a specific health care administration program in mind, you may also have to relocate to get the degree you want.
Studying online allows you to continue gaining valuable work experience in the health care sector while bringing home a paycheck. You can earn a degree from a top university without having to move, all while learning from the same professors as your in-person peers.
Explore online degree options from Coursera.
While specific coursework will vary by program and university, you might take classes in topics like:
Health systems
Financial management
Health care planning
Health law and policy
Compliance and risk management
Ethics
Global health
Leadership
Some programs in health administration give you the opportunity to specialize in a specific field of study. Depending on your interests, you might choose to specialize in health care informatics, management, law and policy, or patient advocacy, among others.
Earning your health care administration degree expands your career options in the quickly-growing health care field. It also involves a significant commitment of both time and money. Think about your career goals and lifestyle to decide which degree path is right for you.
If you’re already working in the field, check to see if your employer offers education reimbursement benefits. Some hospitals and practices will cover a portion of your tuition as you continue to work. This eases the financial burden while empowering you to immediately apply what you’re learning in a real health care setting.
If you’re interested in the health care industry, you’re not limited to health care administration. Here are some other fields to consider as you consider earning a degree:
Public health: This is a good option if you’re interested in informing policy or working with communities.
Health sciences: Pursue a degree in health sciences if you’d like to work in a clinical or laboratory setting.
Health informatics: If you have an analytical mind and an interest in data science, this field might be for you.
Nursing: Earning a degree in nursing prepares you for a hands-on career in direct patient care.
Master of Business Administration (MBA): If you already have work experience in health care, earning your MBA in health care administration can help you progress into management positions.
Licensing and certification are not widely required in health care administration with one key exception. If you’d like to make a positive impact on the aging population by working in a nursing home, you’ll need to get licensed at the state level. This typically involves completing a state-approved training program and passing a national exam. Some states also require licensure for administrators at assisted living facilities.
Whether you’re just graduating or are ready for a career change, choosing health care administration puts you on a rewarding and in-demand career path. Build a foundation for success by learning the Business of Health Care from the University of Pennsylvania and other health care administration and management courses. If you’re looking to advance your career, learn more about how earning a health care degree online can fit into your life.
In addition to the traditional health care administrator career path, people who hold a bachelor’s degree in health care administration may also be qualified for roles (and average salaries, according to Glassdoor) including:
There may be some overlap between the job responsibilities in health care administration and health care management. Typically, health care administration deals mainly with the daily operational aspects of a health care organization—tasks like monitoring legal compliance, managing medical records, processing insurance claims, and recruiting and training personnel.
Meanwhile, health care management tends to take a more proactive role in the overall running of the health care facility, including organization-wide coordination, business operations, setting budgets, and connecting initiatives with the organization’s mission statement.
1. Business Wire. "The $11.9 Trillion Global Healthcare Market: Key Opportunities & Strategies (2014-2022), https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005862/en/The-11.9-Trillion-Global-Healthcare-Market-Key-Opportunities-Strategies-2014-2022---ResearchAndMarkets.com." Accessed April 22, 2022.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Medical and Health Services Managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/medical-and-health-services-managers.htm." Accessed April 22, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.