This Specialization was designed to help you keep pace with the rapidly changing world of health and health care. Through partnership with Wharton and Penn Medicine, you’ll learn from experts in business acumen, health care management, and health care policy to develop the skills you’ll need to successfully navigate the quickly evolving landscape of this fast-growing field.* By the end of this specialization, you will have a strong foundational understanding of the American health care system, along with the basic financial and management skills to make better, well-informed decisions that improve the cost and quality of the health care you or your enterprise provides. *The employment of medical and health services managers is projected to grow 17% from 2014 to 2024, significantly faster than the average for all occupations. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, US Department of Labor. “Occupational Outlook handbook 2016-17 Edition. Medical and Health Services Managers.”
Financial Acumen for Non-Financial Managers

The Economics of Health Care Delivery

Management Fundamentals

Health Care Innovation

University of Pennsylvania

