- Insurance
- Health Economics
The Business of Health Care Specialization
Advance your career in health care management. Develop business skills and understand the American health care system to improve cost and quality.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will have the opportunity to see the application of key concepts covered in the Specialization to real-world health care challenges using case studies and financial statements from health care initiatives. By the end of the Specialization, learners will be able to apply management and financial skills to their own practice by maximizing cost and efficiency of insurance and healthcare operations.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Financial Acumen for Non-Financial Managers
In this course, you’ll explore how financial statement data and non-financial metrics can be linked to financial performance. Professors Rick Lambert and Chris Ittner of the Wharton School have designed this course to help you gain a practical understanding of how data is used to assess what drives financial performance and forecast future financial scenarios. You’ll learn more about the frameworks of financial reporting, income statements, and cash reporting, and apply different approaches to analyzing financial performance using real-life examples to see the concepts in action. By the end of this course, you’ll have honed your skills in understanding how financial data and non-financial data interact to forecast events and be able to determine the best financial strategy for your organization.
The Economics of Health Care Delivery
In this course, you’ll learn about the key components of health care, and the economics behind their principles and pricing strategies. Professors Ezekiel Emanuel of Penn Medicine and Guy David of the Wharton School have designed this course to help you understand the complex structure of the health care system and health insurance. Through study and analysis of providers and insurance through an economic lens, you’ll learn how basic economic principles apply to both principles and payment methods. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to identify different types of health care providers and understand the dynamic between the providers and patient so you can employ best practices and maximize profit for your health care organization.
Management Fundamentals
People are the most valuable asset of any business, but they are also the most unpredictable, and the most difficult asset to manage. And although managing people well is critical to the health of any organization, most managers don't get the training they need to make good management decisions. Now, award-winning authors and renowned management Professors Mike Useem and Peter Cappelli of the Wharton School have designed this course to introduce you to the key elements of managing people. Based on their popular course at Wharton, this course will teach you how to motivate individual performance and design reward systems, how to design jobs and organize work for high performance, how to make good and timely management decisions, and how to design and change your organization’s architecture. By the end of this course, you'll have developed the skills you need to start motivating, organizing, and rewarding people in your organization so that you can thrive as a business and as a social organization.
Health Care Innovation
In this course, you’ll learn the foundational economic theories behind health care innovation and how to optimize your own health care practice or organization. Designed to help you gain a practical understanding of the theoretical frameworks of behavioral economics and operations management in the health care setting, this course will help you apply these frameworks to assess health care practices and apply innovation while managing risk. You’ll also explore the best practices for evaluating one’s innovative practices, using real-life examples of success to see the concepts in action. By the end of this course, you’ll have honed your skills in optimizing health care operations, and be able to develop the right set of evaluations and questions to achieve best innovative practices within your organization.
Instructors
Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD, PhDDiane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor
Guy David, PhDGilbert and Shelley Harrison Associate Professor of Health Care Management
Michael UseemProfessor of Management and Director of the Center for Leadership and Change Management
Peter CappelliProfessor of Management, Director, Center for Human Resources
Christian TerwieschAndrew M. Heller Professor at the Wharton School, Senior Fellow Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics Co-Director, Mack Institute of Innovation Management
Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhDAssistant Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy
David A. Asch, MD, MBAProfessor of Medicine and Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
