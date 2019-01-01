Professor Lambert’s research examines topics within financial and managerial accounting. In particular, he explores how information is related to the cost of capital in firms and how firms use information for performance evaluation. His articles have appeared in The Accounting Review, Journal of Accounting Research, Journal of Accounting and Economics, Rand Journal of Economics, and Strategic Management Journal. He teaches an elective course in financial reporting in both the MBA and WEMBA programs, the core financial accounting class in the WEMBA program, and seminars in the doctoral program. He also teaches in various executive education programs. He is the recipient of several teaching awards. Professor Lambert previously taught at the Kellogg School at Northwestern University and the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. He received a Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1982, an MS in Statistics from Stanford in 1980, and a B.E.E. in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1977.