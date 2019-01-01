Professor Ittner’s research focuses on the design, implementation, and performance consequences of performance measurement and cost management systems. His articles have been published in the Harvard Business Review and leading academic accounting, marketing, and operations management journals. He is a senior editor at Production and Operations Management and has served as an associate editor for Accounting, Organizations and Society, Management Science, and several other academic journals. His work on the association between customer satisfaction measures and financial performance received the American Accounting Association’s Notable Contribution to Management Accounting Literature Award. Professor Ittner teaches the Management Accounting MBA course and executive education sessions on cost accounting and marketing metrics. In addition, he runs management accounting doctoral courses for students from throughout the United States and Europe. He is the recipient of several MBA teaching awards.