About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Accounting
  • Analytics
  • Earnings Management
  • Finance
Course 4 of 5 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Ratios and Forecasting

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 101 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Earnings Management

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Big Data and Prediction Models

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Linking Non-financial Metrics to Financial Performance

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 96 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACCOUNTING ANALYTICS

About the Business Analytics Specialization

Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

