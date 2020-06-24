About this Course

25,291 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Accounting Data Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Data Architecture
  • coding
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Accounting Data Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,322 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

INTRODUCTION TO THE COURSE

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 6 readings
1 hour to complete

MODULE 1: INTRODUCTION TO ACCOUNTANCY ANALYTICS

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: ACCOUNTING ANALYSIS AND AN ANALYTICS MINDSET

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MODULE 3: DATA AND ITS PROPERTIES

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODULE 4: DATA VISUALIZATION 1

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 103 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO ACCOUNTING DATA ANALYTICS AND VISUALIZATION

View all reviews

About the Accounting Data Analytics Specialization

Accounting Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder