Profile

Ronald Guymon

Senior Lecturer of Accountancy

Bio

Ronald Guymon joined the Gies College of Business in August of 2018. He earned Bachelors and Masters in Accounting from Brigham Young University, and a PhD in Accounting from The University of Iowa. He worked as a faculty member at Washington University in St. Louis, Georgia State University where his teaching and research focused on managerial accounting topics such as performance measurement and motivation. He has coauthored a research study in Journal of Management Accounting Research and Accounting Horizons. Ronald has also worked as a Data Scientist at a BI company, Numetric, and as a Chief Data Officer at Gigg. He continues to work on data analytic projects for work and pleasure. He now focuses on teaching data analytics to accounting students at the University of Illinois. He is married to an amazing woman and has six amazing children.

Courses

Tools for Exploratory Data Analysis in Business

Introduction to Business Analytics with R

Accounting Data Analytics with Python

Machine Learning Algorithms with R in Business Analytics

Introduction to Accounting Data Analytics and Visualization

