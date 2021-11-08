About this Course

13,757 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level

Some prior experience using data in a business setting is helpful.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Development of an analytic mindset for approaching business problems.

  • The ability to appraise the value of datasets for addressing business problems using summary statistics and data visualizations.

  • Competence in operating business analytic software applications for exploratory data analysis.

Skills you will gain

  • R and RStudio
  • Data Cleansing and Exploration
  • Alteryx
  • Analytic Mindset
  • PowerBI
Course 3 of 6 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Instructors

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Orientation and Module 1: Analytics Mindset

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 76 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: ETL and EDA Using PowerBI

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 130 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: ETL and EDA Using RStudio

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 150 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Module 4: ETL and EDA Using Alteryx

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 124 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Business Analytics Specialization

Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

