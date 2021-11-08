This course introduces several tools for processing business data to obtain actionable insight. The most important tool is the mind of the data analyst. Accordingly, in this course, you will explore what it means to have an analytic mindset. You will also practice identifying business problems that can be answered using data analytics. You will then be introduced to various software platforms to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data into tools for conducting exploratory data analytics (EDA). Specifically, you will practice using PowerBI, Alteryx, and RStudio to conduct the ETL and EDA processes.
This course is part of the Business Analytics Specialization
About this Course
Some prior experience using data in a business setting is helpful.
Development of an analytic mindset for approaching business problems.
The ability to appraise the value of datasets for addressing business problems using summary statistics and data visualizations.
Competence in operating business analytic software applications for exploratory data analysis.
- R and RStudio
- Data Cleansing and Exploration
- Alteryx
- Analytic Mindset
- PowerBI
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation and Module 1: Analytics Mindset
Your mind is the most important tool. Prepare your mind by learning about various mindsets and terms for approaching business analytic problems.
Module 2: ETL and EDA Using PowerBI
PowerBI is great for both data assembly and visualization. In this module we will use PowerBI to prepare the Teca data for analysis, and then visually explore that data with various charts.
Module 3: ETL and EDA Using RStudio
Using R in RStudio to load, transform, clean, and explore data
Module 4: ETL and EDA Using Alteryx
Alteryx is great for visually documenting the data analytic workflow. In this module we will use Alteryx to assemble the Teca data and explore it with plots and tables.
Brilliant stuff from the team. Thanks for Alteryx tool explanation. Unfortunately cannot pay for the course as have funds invested in other courses. Cheers!
About the Business Analytics Specialization
Our world has become increasingly digital, and business leaders need to make sense of the enormous amount of available data today. In order to make key strategic business decisions and leverage data as a competitive advantage, it is critical to understand how to draw key insights from this data. The Business Analytics specialization is targeted towards aspiring managers, senior managers, and business executives who wish to have a well-rounded knowledge of business analytics that integrates the areas of data science, analytics and business decision making.
