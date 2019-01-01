Conducting Exploratory Data Analysis
Conduct exploratory data analysis.
Plot and analyze distributions, comparisons, composition, and relationships.
Conduct exploratory data analysis with a systematic approach to investigate different aspects of your data: comparisons, relationships, compositions, and distributions. This guided project gives you a framework so you can conduct your own exploratory data analysis and make your work more professional and organized. The language is Python and the libraries used are seaborn, pandas, and matplotlib.
Seaborn
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Matplotlib
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Build a solid foundation with Matplotlib and Seaborn
Plot and analyze distributions within the data
Plot and analyze comparisons within the data
Practice Task - Self Assessment
Plot and analyze the composition of data
Plot and analyze the relationships in our data
Capstone - Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
