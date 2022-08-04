Using Python as a Data Analyst

In this Guided Project, you will:

Import data using the Pandas library for Python

Clean data using Pandas methods and Python scripts

Analyze and save a data set that answers a business question

Beginner
In this project-based course, you will learn how to use the Python programming language and Pandas as a data analyst. A data analyst analyzes and visualizes data, as well as communicates the findings and insights effectively across an organization. In many cases, these findings are meant to answer a business question. For this project-based course, Airbnb is looking for excellent deals to promote hosts in New York City using a new social media ad campaign. We will do this by obtaining, cleaning, and analyzing existing data to help Airbnb decide which hosts will be promoted. Data analysis is a valuable skill to have if you want to use open-source data to help make business decisions. This project will help an aspiring data analyst use Python and Pandas to load, clean, and use data to answer important business questions.

Skills you will develop

  • Python Libraries

  • Python Programming

  • Data Analysis

  • Pandas

  • Exploratory Data Analysis

  1. Import Airbnb data from the New York City CSV

  2. Remove columns and rows that are not needed for our purpose

  3. Remove rows that don't meet the parameters of our business question

  4. Remove rows with empty data and compare the number of entries

  5. Sort the results to prepare potential hosts to promote

  6. Separate hosts by borough and rank by price

  7. Comparing data from two neighborhoods

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

