Python Data Analytics
Python Data Analytics

Victor Geislinger

Instructor: Victor Geislinger

What you'll learn

  • Sort, query, and structure data in Pandas, the Python library

  • Describe how to model and interpret data using Python

  • Create basic data visualizations with Python libraries

There are 4 modules in this course

This week you will be introduced to Python and how it can be used in data analytics. You will learn basic programming principles such as variables and variable types using Python. You’ll also delve into basic Python statements such as Booleans and conditional statements.

What's included

29 videos4 readings7 assignments9 programming assignments1 discussion prompt

This week is focused on using a Python library called Pandas. You will learn how to use Pandas to load, select, and clean data.

What's included

14 videos3 assignments4 programming assignments

This week you will further explore and analyze datasets with Python. You will learn how to calculate basic statistics and create data visualizations with Pandas and Matplotlib, another Python library.

What's included

24 videos4 assignments6 programming assignments

This week you will focus on modeling data with Python and interpreting the model results. You complete a data analytics challenge that applies the knowledge of Python and the application of the OSEMN framework you have gained throughout the course.

What's included

11 videos3 assignments1 programming assignment

Victor Geislinger
Meta
1 Course3,996 learners

