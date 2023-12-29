This course introduces the use of the Python programming language to manipulate datasets as an alternative to spreadsheets. You will follow the OSEMN framework of data analysis to pull, clean, manipulate, and interpret data all while learning foundational programming principles and basic Python functions. You will be introduced to the Python library, Pandas, and how you can use it to obtain, scrub, explore, and visualize data.
Python Data Analytics
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Sort, query, and structure data in Pandas, the Python library
Describe how to model and interpret data using Python
Create basic data visualizations with Python libraries
Details to know
There are 4 modules in this course
This week you will be introduced to Python and how it can be used in data analytics. You will learn basic programming principles such as variables and variable types using Python. You’ll also delve into basic Python statements such as Booleans and conditional statements.
This week is focused on using a Python library called Pandas. You will learn how to use Pandas to load, select, and clean data.
This week you will further explore and analyze datasets with Python. You will learn how to calculate basic statistics and create data visualizations with Pandas and Matplotlib, another Python library.
This week you will focus on modeling data with Python and interpreting the model results. You complete a data analytics challenge that applies the knowledge of Python and the application of the OSEMN framework you have gained throughout the course.
