Launch your career in data analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Brandon Larkin
Anke Audenaert
Cameron Dodd

Instructors: Brandon Larkin

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
5.0

(5 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Collect, clean, sort, evaluate, and visualize data

  • Apply the OSEMN, framework to guide the data analysis process, ensuring a comprehensive and structured approach to deriving actionable insights

  • Use statistical analysis, including hypothesis testing, regression analysis, and more, to make data-driven decisions

  • Develop an understanding of the foundational principles of effective data management and usability of data assets within organizational context

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Prepare for a career in Data Analytics

  • Receive professional-level training from Meta
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Meta
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: Data Analyst, Associate Data Analyst, Business Analyst
$82,000+
median U.S. salary for Data Analytics¹
90,000+
U.S. job openings in Data Analytics¹

Introduction to Data Analytics

Course 1
14 hours
4.8 (58 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply the data analysis process OSEMN to marketing data

  • Compare and contrast various data formats and their applications across different scenarios

  • Identify data gaps and articulate the strengths and weaknesses of collected data

Skills you'll gain

Category: Spreadsheet
Category: Data Analysis
Category: SQL
Category: Tableau Software
Category: Data Visualization

Data Analysis with Spreadsheets and SQL

Course 2
25 hours
4.3 (20 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Clean data with spreadsheets and use common spreadsheet formulas to calculate summary statistics

  • Write foundational SQL statements and queries to extract data in spreadsheets

  • Create charts in Google Sheets and use Tableau to visualize data and use dashboards to create data visualizations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Python Programming
Category: Pandas
Category: Data Visualization

Python Data Analytics

Course 3
27 hours
4.3 (23 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Sort, query, and structure data in Pandas, the Python library

  • Describe how to model and interpret data using Python

  • Create basic data visualizations with Python libraries

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Linear Regression
Category: Statistical Analysis
Category: Marketing
Category: Statistical Hypothesis Testing

Statistics for Marketing

Course 4
16 hours
4.8 (153 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • The basic principles of descriptive and inferential statistics

  • Use statistical analyses to make data-driven decisions

  • How to formulate and test hypotheses and take action based on the outcome

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Marketing
Category: Data Management
Category: Data Visualization

Introduction to Data Management

Course 5
0 minutes

What you'll learn

  • How to apply the fundamentals of data collection and data quality management

  • Different type data storage solutions and architectures, including big data management and how they are used

  • The fundamentals of data privacy and compliance, as well as the basics of machine learning

Instructors

Brandon Larkin
Meta
2 Courses4,268 learners
Anke Audenaert
Meta
32 Courses599,659 learners

Offered by

Meta

