Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of data analytics. In this program, you’ll build in-demand technical skills like Python, Statistics, and SQL in spreadsheets to get job-ready in 5 months or less, no prior experience needed.
Data analysis involves collecting, processing, and analyzing data to extract insights that can inform decision-making and strategy across an organization.
In this program, you’ll learn basic data analysis principles, how data informs decisions, and how to apply the OSEMN framework to approach common analytics questions. You’ll also learn how to use essential tools like SQL, Python, and Tableau to collect, connect, visualize, and analyze relevant data.
You’ll learn how to apply common statistical methods to writing hypotheses through project scenarios to gain practical experience with designing experiments and analyzing results.
When you complete this full program, you’ll have a portfolio of hands-on projects and a Professional Certificate from Meta to showcase your expertise.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll get to practice your new data analysis skills through hands-on projects including:
Identifying data sources
Using spreadsheets to clean and filter data
Using Python to sort and explore data
Using Tableau to visualize results
Using statistical analyses
By the end, you’ll have a professional portfolio that you can show to prospective employers or utilize for your own business.