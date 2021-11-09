Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tools for Exploratory Data Analysis in Business by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
This course introduces several tools for processing business data to obtain actionable insight. The most important tool is the mind of the data analyst. Accordingly, in this course, you will explore what it means to have an analytic mindset. You will also practice identifying business problems that can be answered using data analytics. You will then be introduced to various software platforms to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data into tools for conducting exploratory data analytics (EDA). Specifically, you will practice using PowerBI, Alteryx, and RStudio to conduct the ETL and EDA processes.
The learning outcomes for this course include:
1. Development of an analytic mindset for approaching business problems.
2. The ability to appraise the value of datasets for addressing business problems using summary statistics and data visualizations.
3. The ability to competently operate business analytic software applications for exploratory data analysis....
By Jasbir S
Nov 8, 2021
Brilliant stuff from the team. Thanks for Alteryx tool explanation. Unfortunately cannot pay for the course as have funds invested in other courses. Cheers!