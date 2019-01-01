Roy Rosin is the Chief Innovation Officer at Penn Medicine, where he works with thought leaders from across the health system to turn ideas into measurable impact in the areas of health outcomes, patient experience, and new revenue streams. Previously, Roy served as the first vice president of innovation for Intuit, a leading software company best known for Quicken, QuickBooks and TurboTax. In this role, he led changes in how Intuit manages new business creation, allowing small teams pursuing new opportunities to get to market and experiment rapidly. Roy also built innovation programs that dramatically increased entrepreneurial activity, with annual new releases increasing from five per year to 30, while time to market decreased from one year to a few months. After five years of Intuit's new approach to growth, the company had delivered shareholder returns of three times Google and 33 times the S&P 500. Outside of work he serves as a board member and angel investor for venture-funded startups, an advisor to Fortune 100 companies and coach to his son's little league baseball teams. Roy received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and graduated with honors from Harvard College.