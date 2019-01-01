Profile

Roy Rosin, MBA

Chief Innovation Officer

    Bio

    Roy Rosin is the Chief Innovation Officer at Penn Medicine, where he works with thought leaders from across the health system to turn ideas into measurable impact in the areas of health outcomes, patient experience, and new revenue streams. Previously, Roy served as the first vice president of innovation for Intuit, a leading software company best known for Quicken, QuickBooks and TurboTax. In this role, he led changes in how Intuit manages new business creation, allowing small teams pursuing new opportunities to get to market and experiment rapidly. Roy also built innovation programs that dramatically increased entrepreneurial activity, with annual new releases increasing from five per year to 30, while time to market decreased from one year to a few months. After five years of Intuit's new approach to growth, the company had delivered shareholder returns of three times Google and 33 times the S&P 500. Outside of work he serves as a board member and angel investor for venture-funded startups, an advisor to Fortune 100 companies and coach to his son's little league baseball teams. Roy received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and graduated with honors from Harvard College.

    Courses

    Health Care Innovation

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder