Christian Terwiesch

Andrew M. Heller Professor at the Wharton School, Senior Fellow Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics Co-Director, Mack Institute of Innovation Management

    Christian Terwiesch is the Andrew M. Heller Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also is a Professor in Wharton’s Operations and Information Management department as well as a Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics. Professor Terwiesch is the co-author of Matching Supply with Demand, a widely used text-book in Operations Management that is now in its third edition. For his teaching in Wharton’s MBA program, he has received numerous teaching awards. Professor Terwiesch has researched with and consulted for various organizations. From small start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, he has helped companies to innovate and to improve their business processes. Most of his current work relates to healthcare. Recent projects include the design of patient centered care processes in the VA hospital system, the impact of emergency room crowding on hospital revenues at Penn Medicine, and the usage of ICU beds in the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. In the innovation space, recent projects include the management of the clinical development portfolio at Merck, the development of open innovation systems, and innovation tournaments for large healthcare organizations.

    Proyecto de Fundamentos Empresariales de Wharton

    Health Care Innovation

    Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones

    Wharton Business Foundations Capstone

    运营管理概论（中文版）

    沃顿商务基础毕业项目 (中文版)

    Introduction to Operations Management

