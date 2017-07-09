Wharton's Applied Knowledge Capstone Project enables you to apply your analytic skills to real business challenges – including your own. You’ll use your newly earned business skills to thoughtfully evaluate a real situation or opportunity from Wharton-governed companies like Shazam and SnapDeal.
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Welcome to the Business Foundations Capstone Project! We've used this course shell to bring you the resources and tools you need to envision, plan, develop, and submit your Capstone Project. Please study the readings below which provide you with the resources and timeline you need to complete a successful capstone. Then, please take the Project Scope Quiz. You must score 100% on all 5 questions to pass the quiz, but you have multiple opportunities to retake the quiz until you score 100%.
Choosing your Project and Videos for Review
In this module, you'll write your Description of the product or service you will develop further in a full opportunity analysis for your final project. Because deciding what you will spend the next few weeks researching is such an important step, you'll submit it for peer review so you can get feedback on the validity and feasibility of your idea before you devote more time and effort to it. Once you submit your idea, please review the Project Descriptions of five of your peers.
Marketing Plan for Review
In this Module, you'll write your Marketing Plan for your product or service that will be part of your final project. Because determining who the audience is for a product or service, and how to talk the audience about it is critical to the success of your capstone, you'll have the opportunity to get feedback on creativity and analytical strength of your marketing plan before you submit is as part of your final project. Once you submit your idea, please review the Marketing Plans of five of your peers.
Preparing the Rough Draft, and Accounting and Finance Videos for Review
Use this week to bring your project together. Finish drafts of each of your project segments, and have someone you trust read it and offer feedback. Use the forums to see if your peers will help you out. You can also post your draft in the forums for feedback if you like. There is no formal graded assignment this week.
It was my first specialization and I had a wonderful time completing it.I am looking forward for Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship capstone from Wharton Online. Thank you...!!!!
Great course! It was very helpful to use the capstone project to review what I learnt again and apply some basic knowledge.
I've learnt a lot from all the courses in the specialization. The professors are simply amazing and present the teaching material in an extremely accessible and understandable way.
In this Specialization, you’ll develop basic literacy in the language of business, which you can use to transition to a new career, start or improve your own small business, or apply to business school to continue your education. In five courses, you’ll learn the fundamentals of marketing, accounting, operations, and finance. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills learned by developing a go-to-market strategy to address a real business challenge.
