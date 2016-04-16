Taught by three of Wharton's top faculty in the marketing department, consistently ranked as the #1 marketing department in the world, this course covers three core topics in customer loyalty: branding, customer centricity, and practical, go-to-market strategies.
- Positioning (Marketing)
- Marketing
- Marketing Strategy
- Customer Satisfaction
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
BRANDING: Marketing Strategy and Brand Positioning
Professor Kahn starts us off with the first of two Branding modules: Marketing Strategy and Brand Positioning. For an overview of all concepts covered in the course, please read the syllabus below. Additional info may be found in the Course Pages. Please participate in the discussion forums as your input will enhance the overall experience of this course!
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY: The Limits of Product-Centric Thinking & The Opportunities and Challenges of Customer Centricity
Module 2 of our class features Professor Peter Fader, who will focus on concepts related to Customer Centricity. In an economy that is increasingly responsive to customer behaviors, it is imperative to focus on the right customers for strategic advantages. The coming weeks will provide the foundation needed to build a customer centric outlook. If you want to read more about Professor Fader’s views on customer centricity, feel free to follow him on Twitter (@faderp). He regularly shares relevant perspectives and readings there.
GO TO MARKET STRATEGIES: Communications Strategy & Fundamentals of Pricing
In this module, you will examine the critical marketing topic, “Go to Market Strategies.” Professor Jagmohan Raju has designed these lectures to help you gain a deep understanding of the role of communications in marketing strategy, fundamentals of pricing, and how to manage channel conflicts. You will explore the 7 Ms of developing a communication plan, learn how to measure price elasticity, and understand disruption in information delivery. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to use effective analytical tools to form a communications campaign and create appropriate access points to your brand for your customer.
BRANDING: Effective Brand Communications Strategies and Repositioning Strategies
Professor Kahn is back in this fourth module, the second of her Branding Modules, covering effective brand communications strategies and repositioning strategies. Understanding how customers perceive your brand messaging and marketing is one of the most important aspects to understanding consumer behavior: what consumers perceive is what affects their actions, and what they perceive is not necessarily true! Professor Kahn unpacks customer behavior and perception and explores successful strategies for influencing both in this final required module of the course.
Loved the course. My only recommendation is to make the slides available so people can take notes on them as they view the videos. Allows for a more focused approach while reviewing the videos.
I enjoyed this introduction to Marketing. The course medium is very entertaining and captured my attention. The professors gave a lot of real life examples of all the concepts they introduced.
Excellent professors and depth of discussion, however there should be more additional material for reference and extension. Professor Kahn's sessions were outstanding (objective, fluid and practical).
This Course I learned about Marketing . but it is not equivalent to an on-campus course. Participation in this online course does not constitute enrollment at the university of Pennsylvania.
About the Business Foundations Specialization
In this Specialization, you’ll develop basic literacy in the language of business, which you can use to transition to a new career, start or improve your own small business, or apply to business school to continue your education. In five courses, you’ll learn the fundamentals of marketing, accounting, operations, and finance. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills learned by developing a go-to-market strategy to address a real business challenge.
