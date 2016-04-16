About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Business Foundations Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Positioning (Marketing)
  • Marketing
  • Marketing Strategy
  • Customer Satisfaction

Course 1 of 6 in the
Business Foundations Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(34,362 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

BRANDING: Marketing Strategy and Brand Positioning

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY: The Limits of Product-Centric Thinking & The Opportunities and Challenges of Customer Centricity

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

GO TO MARKET STRATEGIES: Communications Strategy & Fundamentals of Pricing

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 173 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

BRANDING: Effective Brand Communications Strategies and Repositioning Strategies

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 87 min)

About the Business Foundations Specialization

Business Foundations

