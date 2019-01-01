An award-winning professor and internationally renowned pricing expert, Jagmohan Raju has taught extensively in Wharton’s MBA, EMBA, and Executive Education divisions. In addition to being the Vice Dean of Executive Education, Raju is also the Joseph J. Aresty Professor of Marketing and the former chairman of Wharton’s Marketing department. His research interests include pricing, strategic alliances, new product introduction strategy, retailing, private labels, and corporate advertising. Raju has consulted extensively with multinational companies on designing pricing strategies and developing launch plans for new products. He holds a PhD in Business, an MS in Operations Research, and an MA in Economics from Stanford University. He also has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a BTech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.