Course 3 of 6 in the
Business Foundations Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Decision-Making
  • Change Management
  • Human Resources (HR)
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Motivation and Reward

Week 2

Tasks, Jobs, and Systems of Work

Week 3

Making Good and Timely Management Decisions

Week 4

Designing and Changing the Organization's Architecture

