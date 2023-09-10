Capitals Coalition
Transforming Business: Valuing social and human capital
Capitals Coalition

Transforming Business: Valuing social and human capital

Taught in English

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How the societal challenges affect businesses and why it is important to include social and human capital in business decision-making.

  • How to identify, measure and value relevant social and human capital impacts and dependencies within your business context.

  • How you can take action, make commitments, and transform business decision-making to respect human rights, tackle inequality and improve well-being.

There are 4 modules in this course

7 videos6 readings2 discussion prompts

5 videos12 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

9 videos13 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

9 videos11 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (5 ratings)
Tim Polaszek
Capitals Coalition
3 Courses3,201 learners

Capitals Coalition

