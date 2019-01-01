Profile

Michael Useem

Professor of Management and Director of the Center for Leadership and Change Management

    Bio

    Michael Useem is a Professor of Management and the Director of the Center for Leadership and Change Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His university teaching includes MBA and executive-MBA courses on management and leadership, and he offers programs on leadership and governance for managers in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. He works on leadership development with many companies and organizations in the private, public and non-profit sectors. He is the author of The Leader’s Checklist; The Leadership Moment; Executive Defense, Investor Capitalism, Leading Up, and The Go Point. He is also co-author and co-editor of Learning from Catastrophes; co-author of The India Way and Leadership Dispatches; co-author of Go Long: Why Long-Term Thinking Is Your Best Short-Term Strategy (Wharton Digital Press), and co-author of the forthcoming Catastrophic Risk: How Corporate America Copes with Disruption (Oxford University Press). Mike is co-anchor for a weekly program “Leadership in Action” on SiriusXM Radio Channel 111, Business Radio Powered by Wharton.

    Courses

    Management Fundamentals

    Managing Social and Human Capital

