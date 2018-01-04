Learn to analyze and improve business processes in services or in manufacturing by learning how to increase productivity and deliver higher quality standards. Key concepts include process analysis, bottlenecks, flows rates, and inventory levels, and more. After successfully completing this course, you can apply these skills to a real-world business challenge as part of the Wharton Business Foundations Specialization.
- Process Management
- Operations Management
- Six Sigma
- Inventory
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Introduction
This short module was designed to introduce you to the course, and to give you an overview of what you can expect from the course and the instructor!
Process Analysis
In this module, you'll learn how to identify key elements of process analysis: flow rates, and flow times, how to uncover bottlenecks, how to optimize labor and inventory, and how to handle the complexities of multiple flow units. At the end of this module, you'll be able to break down operations into processes which can then be improved to maximize profits and efficiency.
Productivity
You'll learn the key components of productivity in this module. Beginning with the academic definitions of productivity, you'll move on to the common blockers, measurements, indicators of effectiveness, improvement techniques and financial values. By the end of this module, you'll be able to identify, describe and measure the relationship between inputs and outputs and also be able to develop strategies for decreasing inputs while increasing outputs, thereby boosting productivity wherever you see the need to.
Quality
Quality is not only a cornerstone of operations management, but also a critical component of an organization's long-term viability and success. This module covers all the major aspects of quality in operations, from examining the common reasons for defects to the most widely used implementation techniques for addressing problems of quality and ensuring reliability and standards. At the end of this module, you'll be able to anticipate where defects may occur and recommend a sound strategy for maintaining quality and stability.
- 5 stars67.41%
- 4 stars19.60%
- 3 stars6.71%
- 2 stars2.74%
- 1 star3.52%
A very short and interesting course track to understand the basic of operations management if you do not want to go in depth. The concepts are explained well in a very simplistic manner.
the materials were very informative and the thing that helped me the most were the practice problems which if genuinely solved will give very deep understanding help get through the exams.
Great introduction to Operations Management. Many of the principles and equations I was able to immediately use in my work to dispel some myths and improve productivity.
Over all very positive, some of the exam questions were very simple compared to the course work, so i'm not sure how valuable the course will be on my CV, but that remains to be seen.
About the Business Foundations Specialization
In this Specialization, you’ll develop basic literacy in the language of business, which you can use to transition to a new career, start or improve your own small business, or apply to business school to continue your education. In five courses, you’ll learn the fundamentals of marketing, accounting, operations, and finance. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills learned by developing a go-to-market strategy to address a real business challenge.
